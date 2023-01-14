Major fighter item changes hit League of Legends patch 13.2 PBE cycle, Goredrinker tweaks, BotRK nerf, and more

On January 13, 2023, the League of Legends developers announced a series of changes that they will be introducing to fighter items along with the upcoming patch. These changes include tweaks to items like Goredrinker and Blade of the Ruined King (BotRK), among others.

The changes are currently available in the PBE (Public Beta Environment) version of the game for patch 13.2 and should be available on the live servers around January 27, 2023. The changes are being brought forth to balance fighter champions who have been dominating the tier list for quite some time now.

Tim @TheTruexy Some Fighter item changes hitting PBE today (tuning still TBD). A lot to unpack here so let's break down the goals Some Fighter item changes hitting PBE today (tuning still TBD). A lot to unpack here so let's break down the goals https://t.co/80Dn855NBZ

Unfortunately, it looks like these changes will affect champions like Aatrox and Irelia the most. Nevertheless, the fighter items nerfs are still subject to change, and the developers may tone down the nefs before the official release of the patch.

Full details regarding fighter item changes in League of Legends patch 13.2 PBE cycle

Tim @TheTruexy The overall goal is tackling the nebulous "fighter frustration". Fighter's as a class will inherently always feel hard to play vs with dashes/sustain/1v3 power. But we think recent changes leave a lot of improvements on the table The overall goal is tackling the nebulous "fighter frustration". Fighter's as a class will inherently always feel hard to play vs with dashes/sustain/1v3 power. But we think recent changes leave a lot of improvements on the table

Before proceeding any further, it is first essential to note the changes that have been introduced to the League of Legends patch 13.2 PBE cycle. These changes have been provided in the section below.

Changes to fighter items in League of Legends patch 13.2 PBE cycle

Eclipse

Omnivamp: 7% >>> 0%

Ability Haste: 0 >>> 15

Shield Cooldown: 8/16s >>> 6/12s

Caulfield's Hammer replaces Vamp Scepter/Long Sword

Syzygy

Omnivamp: 8% >>> 0%

Ability Haste: 0 >>> 20

Goredrinker

Mythic Passive: 7 Ability Haste >>> 50 Health + 3 Ability Haste

Ravenous Hydra

Vamp: 0% Ominvamp >>> 10% Lifesteal

Ability Haste: 20 >>> 25

Cleave Damage also triggers Lifesteal

Maw of Malmortius

Lifeline Effect: 10% Omnivamp >>> 10% Lifesteal

Attack Damage: 55 >>> 65

Ability Haste: 20 >>> 0

Pickaxe and Longsword replaces Caulfield's in build path

Death's Dance

Attack Damage: 55 >>>> 65

Armor: 45 >>> 50

Ability Haste: 15 >>> 0

Takedown Healing: 120% bonus AD >>> 50% bonus AD

Pickaxe replaces Caulfield's in build path

Blade of the Ruined King

Siphon Bonus Magic Damage: 40-150 (levels 1-18) >>> 40-103 (levels 9-18)

Cooldown: 20s >>> 30s

Black Cleaver

Attack Damage: 45 >>> 50

Health: 350 >>> 400

The first major thing to note here is the removal of Omnivamp. This is a stat in League of Legends where a champion gets healing based on the percentage of physical damage that they deal to the enemy.

The thing about Omnivamp is that it allows the champion to heal itself through all forms of damage, including abilities and normal attacks. This, in turn, works well for someone like Aatrox, who can just use a triple Q-combo while using World Ender and heal back up to full from 10% health.

Tim @TheTruexy There's also the very real problem that lowering haste/sustain means an increase in damage. After 12.10 we're acutely aware of this. This does move the needle, but we think specifically slowing down Omnivamp snowballing and quick spikes is a good direction. There's also the very real problem that lowering haste/sustain means an increase in damage. After 12.10 we're acutely aware of this. This does move the needle, but we think specifically slowing down Omnivamp snowballing and quick spikes is a good direction.

Lifesteal, on the other hand, works only when the champion uses normal attacks in League of Legends. Thus, the fighter item changes will heavily impact fighter champions as most of them rely on their abilities for healing.

The second big nerf is the change to Blade of the Ruined King. This item results in a massive power spike for Irelia and something that she builds even before her mythic item. It looks like Blade of the Ruined King is getting a huge nerf to both its damage as well as its cooldown, which will seriously affect Irelia's viability in League of Legends.

Link3748 @link3748 @TheTruexy cant wait for the aatrox hotfixes once the omnivamp gets removed from eclipse and hydra @TheTruexy cant wait for the aatrox hotfixes once the omnivamp gets removed from eclipse and hydra

Lastly, it is crucial to mention that the developers are introducing these changes because they want to reduce snowballing. Omnivamp is usually the main problem since it leads to spikey healing compared to lifesteal, which relies on healing through auto-attack scaling.

TheNecroKing @TheNecroKing @TheTruexy Please... Aatrox will be useless, probably the worst toplaner if these patches go through. Atleast buff him @TheTruexy Please... Aatrox will be useless, probably the worst toplaner if these patches go through. Atleast buff him

The developers do not want these fighter champions to suddenly snowball out of control by building one or two items. While it is true that these changes will massively hurt several individual champions, they could end up making the entire game feel more balanced.

Poll : 0 votes