League of Legends 13.1 micropatch introduced massive Rammus buffs to his health, armor, and more

League of Legends developers announced a series of major buffs for Rammus that were added to the game in the form of a micropatch for the 13.1 update. These buffs include changes to his health, AD damage, and armor.

Rammus received a few nerfs alongside the original patch 13.1 on January 13. However, the nerf was a bit too much, which affected the winrate of the champion. Hence, the developers decided to drop an emergency patch to make Rammus feel better.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Rammus buffs:

- Base health increased from 614 to 675

- Base AD increased from 53 to 55

- Base armor increased from 36 to 40

- W flat armor increased from 25 to 35 Rammus buffs:- Base health increased from 614 to 675- Base AD increased from 53 to 55- Base armor increased from 36 to 40- W flat armor increased from 25 to 35 https://t.co/IaRGOpkjFf

It is tough to say whether these changes will significantly impact Rammus. However, a few fans were relieved to see an immediate response from Riot Games.

Full details regarding Rammus' micropatch in League of Legends patch 13.1

It is important to look at Rammus' micropatch in League of Legends patch 13.1 before diving into it. The changes have been provided below.

Rammus changes in League of Legends patch 13.1

Base health increased from 614 to 675

Base AD increased from 53 to 55

Base armor increased from 36 to 40

W flat armor increased from 25 to 35

So, it is safe to say he got some big buffs with the micropatch. Some fans, however, might be wondering why he even needed a buff in the first place.

Rammus was one of the strongest junglers during pre-season 2023. He was so strong that players used to ban Rammus in almost every given scenario.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Rammus buffs:

- Base health increased from 614 to 675

- Base AD increased from 53 to 55

- Base armor increased from 36 to 40

- W flat armor increased from 25 to 35 Rammus buffs:- Base health increased from 614 to 675- Base AD increased from 53 to 55- Base armor increased from 36 to 40- W flat armor increased from 25 to 35 https://t.co/IaRGOpkjFf Riot Truexy notes these buffs are getting hotfixed tomorrow, should also come with a hotfix for Fimbulwinter not getting the HP buff that Winter's Approach got as well twitter.com/Spideraxe30/st… Riot Truexy notes these buffs are getting hotfixed tomorrow, should also come with a hotfix for Fimbulwinter not getting the HP buff that Winter's Approach got as well twitter.com/Spideraxe30/st… https://t.co/4964IqhYkJ

Hence, as expected, the developers of League of Legends decided to nerf him a bit in order to make him feel balanced. Thus, his base attack damage, health, flat armor, and percentage armor received some major nerfs.

Unfortunately, these nerfs were a bit too high and his winrate dropped to 42%. This was problematic as Rammus lost all his survivability and became unplayable.

Hence, the developers added some small buffs to his kit as a micropatch and released it almost immediately on January 13, 2023, so Rammus did not disappear from the meta. The change arrived just two days after the initial release of patch 13.1.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Micropatch is out!



Rammus getting big buffs (he dropped 9% after W non-recursive). This'll be more healthy for him long term as he doesn't go infinite with large AR/MR things we add



Seraphs bug fixes (shield was activating on taking 30% HP as damage instead of at 30%) Micropatch is out!Rammus getting big buffs (he dropped 9% after W non-recursive). This'll be more healthy for him long term as he doesn't go infinite with large AR/MR things we addSeraphs bug fixes (shield was activating on taking 30% HP as damage instead of at 30%)

Apart from that, one of the key things that made Rammus so strong was the item Jack'Sho. However, the item has not received any major changes. So the only way to deal with Rammus was to nerf him.

It was over-nerf, and the developers were forced to react. In any case, fans are happy, at least those who love to play Rammus.

They feel he needs these changes and will make the champion usable in the Summoner's Rift. However, other players are not very pleased as Rammus does not have an excellent reputation. Anytime he gets buffs, the Rammus fans end up revolting against the developers.

Poll : 0 votes