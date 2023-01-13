League of Legends patch 13.02 to introduce Annie mini-rework, massive changes hit Tibbers

The League of Legends developers have announced that Annie and Tibbers are going to be receiving some major changes in patch 13.02. The changes are currently available in the PBE (Public Beta Environment) for testing.

Annie is definitely one of the most beginner-friendly units in the game. She is one of those characters that players can use to rank up very effectively, especially if they are stuck in bronze or silver.

Doing a second pass on the Annie list for 13.2. Removing the W mana cost list in favor of a lighter buff to mana regen and improvements to E and Tibbers movement speed. Lemme know what you think, especially after testing. Should be on PBE tomorrow!

Unfortunately, she has fallen from the meta quite massively in the past few months and has completely disappeared from even low-elo games. These changes will improve Annie's presence in the meta and increase her viability in ranked games.

Full details on the Annie rework that is set to arrive in League of Legends patch 13.2

Before proceeding any further, it is important to note the list of changes that Annie will receive in League of Legends patch 13.2. The changes have been provided in the section below.

Annie mini-rework in patch 13.2

Base Stats

Scaling Mana Regen: 0.8 >>> 1.0

Pyromania (P)

Stun is now primed on Game start and Respawn

Molten Shield (E)

Shield Potency: 40-220 (+35% AP) >>> 40-220 (+55% AP)

Can reflect damage once per target, per shield

Damage Reflect: 20-60 (+20% AP) >> 25-65 (+40% AP)

Triggers on Ability hits and attacks

Summon: Tibbers (R)

Tibbers HP: 1300-3100 (+0% AP) >> 1300-3100 (+75% AP)

Tibbers Resist: 30-90 (+0% AP) >> 30-90 (+5% AP)

Tibbers: 370 >> 350/375/400 (with rank)

There is no doubt that the changes are significant. One of the key things to note here is the increased AP scaling for Annie in League of Legends. It seems that her damage will scale exponentially once this kit is combined with the new items that are available in the game.

In fact, Annie might become quite viable in high-elo games as well. Apart from this, Annie could also find more use in League of Legends than just the midlane. Players may even begin using her as a very powerful enchanter support.



- E base damage reduced from 30 - 90 to 25 - 65 (20 - 60 on live)

- E base damage reduced from 30 - 90 to 25 - 65 (20 - 60 on live)

Tibbers is now tankier, which means Annie's potency in team fights will greatly increase. This, in turn, will make her much more viable in extended fights, which are rather common in the current meta.

Thus, it is safe to say that the changes to Annie look very good on paper. However, it is impossible to currently determine how good she will feel once she is widely available in the hands of players.

As always, players can try her out on the PBE, otherwise, they will need to wait until January 25, 2023 for patch 13.2 to be officially released on the live servers.

