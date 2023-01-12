League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split Power Rankings

The Spring Split of League of Legends LCK 2023 season is set to start in a few days. Therefore, it is now time to focus on the power rankings for all the teams participating in the LCK.

There have been some significant roster changes in the LCK this year. Hence, the hype surrounding the same is relatively high, as fans have many expectations this year regarding the performance and quality of the games.

LCK @LCK



Opening Match

— 17:00 [KST] DK vs DRX

— 19:30 [KST] GEN vs T1



Be sure to note the weekend match time change:

Weekdays: 17:00, 19:30 [KST]

Weekends: 15:00, 17:30 [KST] Mark your calendars for Jan.18 - the #LCK is back!Opening Match— 17:00 [KST] DK vs DRX— 19:30 [KST] GEN vs T1Be sure to note the weekend match time change:Weekdays: 17:00, 19:30 [KST]Weekends: 15:00, 17:30 [KST] Mark your calendars for Jan.18 - the #LCK is back!📍Opening Match— 17:00 [KST] DK vs DRX— 19:30 [KST] GEN vs T1❗️Be sure to note the weekend match time change:Weekdays: 17:00, 19:30 [KST]Weekends: 15:00, 17:30 [KST] https://t.co/7fBwPbFqEU

The LCK drew large crowds last year in terms of popularity and viewership. Fans enjoy high-quality games as the tournament outshines the LEC and LCS by a bit. So the expectation for this year is that it will improve even further, primarily because of some of the major roster changes.

The best and worst teams participating in League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split

Before proceeding with the rankings, it is first necessary to clarify how this has been done. Each team has been placed in a specific tier, with S being the highest and D being the lowest.

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split rankings are primarily based on player quality. This is because almost every team has changed a major section of its roster. Therefore, making any deductions based on last year's performances is impossible.

LCK 2023 Spring Split Power Rankings

S: T1, Gen.G

A: DWG KIA, Hanwha Life Esports

B: DRX, KT Rolster

C: Liiv Sandbox, Nongshim Redforce, Kwangdong Freecs

D: Fredit Brion

T1 and Gen.G are still the best teams that will take part in League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split. T1 is the only team that has not made a single roster change and, thus, is expected to perform even better than last year.

T1's team is comprised of talented players, and the roster back in 2022 won the Spring Split undefeated and reached the finals of every tournament. The losses were primarily due to a lack of experience, but things will be very different this year.

Gen.G is weaker than its 2022 roster, primarily due to the departure of Ruler. However, the topside (top, mid, jungle) trio, namely Doran, Peanut, and Chovy, have been retained. Usually, in professional League of Legends, the impact of a strong topside is much higher than the botside.

Hence, Gen.G will be one of the favorites to grab some of the biggest trophies of the year.

DWG KIA will be a lot better than it was in 2022. The introduction of Deft in the botlane and Canna in the toplane will massively improve the roster. Canna can be a bit inconsistent at times, but there is no doubt that with the help of Showmaker and Canyon, the team will be looking to challenge for the title.

Hanwha Life Esports may be a surprise addition to many, but the player quality for the team this year is a cut above the rest. This team has recruited the current World Champions, Kingen and Zeka, and has brought in Viper.

Therefore, the three lanes of Hanwha Life Esports are solid. The only reason Hanwha Life Esports is placed in A-tier is because of the jungle and support roles. Clid and Life are good players, but they might fall short against Oner, Keria, Showmaker, and others.

DRX, despite winning Worlds 2022, was unable to hold onto its roster. So the chances for this team to make another miracle run is doubtful. KT Rolster is a strong team with the potential to cause some upsets but is nowhere close to being a title challenger in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split.

Poll : 0 votes