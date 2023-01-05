League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split: Every confirmed roster, teams participating, and more

League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split is set to begin on January 18. As such, the teams that will be participating in the tournament, along with the rosters, have also been confirmed.

The LCK has some top-tier rosters this year, and the competition will rise to the maximum. Fans can be sure that the LCK will no longer be a two-horse race between T1 and Gen.G.

There is no doubt that the quality of the LCK is way greater than most of the other regions. However, their roster changes might make it almost impossible to compete against the LCK teams at the international stages.

Full details regarding roster changes at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split

There have been massive changes at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split regarding roster changes. The only roster that has remained unchanged is T1, while the rest have mostly been altered.

Thus, before proceeding any further, it is important to provide information on the teams participating in the LCK 2023 Spring Split. The teams are as follows:

T1

Gen.G

DRX

DWG KIA

Fredit Brion

Hanwha Life Esports

KT Rolsters

Kwangdong Freecs

Liiv Sandbox

Nongshim Redforce

The following dives into the rosters for each of these teams participating in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split.

Teams/Positions Top Jungle Mid ADC Support T1 Zeus Oner Faker Gumayusi Keria Gen.G Doran Peanut Chovy Peyz Delight DRX Rascal Croco FATE deokdam BeryL DWG KIA Canna Canyon Showmaker Deft Kellin Hanwha Life Esports Kingen Clid Zeka Viper Life Nongshim Reforce DnDn Sylvie FIESTA vital Peter Liiv Sandbox Burdol Willer Clozer Envyy Kael Kwangdong Freecs DuDu Youngjae BuLLdog Taeyoon Jun KT Rolster Kiin Cuzz Bdd Aiming Lehends Fredit Brion Morgan Raptor Karis Hena Effort

Amongst these, T1's roster is very strong, mainly because the team has remained unchanged. This same T1 roster reached the finals of MSI 2022 and Worlds 2022. Apart from that, they won the League of Legends LCK 2022 Spring Split easily and reached the Summer Split finals.

So in terms of achievements, this team is right at the top, and this roster will get even better in the coming year. Gen.G has made significant changes to its botlane; in reality, the team might have become weaker.

There is no doubt that Ruler and Legends were excessively important to Gen.G's success in 2022. However, this botlane is several steps below what it was, and it will now fall on Chovy to carry the team, which he has failed to do several times.

DRX has completely battered its roster for the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split. Apart from BeryL, all the other players have left, and it will be a surprise if this team achieves anything in the coming season.

DWG KIA has strengthened its botlane with the inclusion of Deft, but the toplane is a bit weaker. The problem with Canna is that he is extremely one-dimensional and has a small champion pool. Unfortunately, Nuguri retired, which left DWG KIA with no other viable option.

Lastly, Hanwha Life Esports could be the team that challenges T1 for the LCK title. The inclusion of Viper, Zeka, and Kingen will make this team a significant threat to be reckoned with. Hanwha Life Esports might be considered a favorite for the coming year simply because it looks too good on paper.

Unfortunately, the rest of the teams look pretty average, and it would be a surprise if any team apart from the ones mentioned above makes a difference.

