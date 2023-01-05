Create

League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split: Starting date, schedule for January, and more

By Rishov "Vergil" Mukherjee
Modified Jan 05, 2023 12:01 PM IST
Exploring League of Legends LCK Spring Split's schedule and other details (Image via LCK)

On January 5, 2023, League of Legends LCK finally announced the start of their Spring Split. It was long overdue considering every other region had already put forth the necessary information.

The LCK will officially begin on January 18, 2023. As it happens, they have also provided details regarding the match schedule for the month of January, which has been discussed in detail in this article.

The LCK has arguably some of the best teams in the world of League of Legends. Their popularity in general has grown exponentially over the past few years. In fact, the LCK is way more popular than the LCS, which is surprising considering the former is a non-English speaking region.

League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split: Full match schedule for January

Mark your calendars for Jan.18 - the #LCK is back!📍Opening Match— 17:00 [KST] DK vs DRX— 19:30 [KST] GEN vs T1❗️Be sure to note the weekend match time change:Weekdays: 17:00, 19:30 [KST]Weekends: 15:00, 17:30 [KST] https://t.co/7fBwPbFqEU

League of Legends LCK is arguably one of the best leagues in the world in terms of quality. The best-of-three format for games is something that helps players sharpen their skills, which in turn leads to brilliant performances at the international stage.

The LCK has more views than the LEC, which shows that fans are catering more towards the quality of games rather than the various extra curricular activities on the stage. Presentation is important, but at the end of the day, the games need to be worth the time of the viewers.

Unfortunately, the LCS, and even the LEC, fail to do so when compared to the LCK. Hence, a lot of the fans are quite eager to learn about the match schedule for League of Legends LCK so that they can watch every game and not just enjoy, but learn a lot as well.

January match schedule

January 18, 2023

  • DWG KIA vs DRX
  • T1 vs Gen.G

January 19, 2023

  • Kwangdong Freecs vs Hanwha Life Esports
  • Nongshim Redforce vs Fredit Brion

January 20, 2023

  • T1 vs KT Rolster
  • Liiv Sandbox vs DWG KIA

January 21, 2023

  • Gen.G vs DRX
  • Kwagdong Freecs vs Fredit Brion

January 22, 2023

  • Liiv Sandbox vs Hanwha Life Esports
  • Nongshim Redforce vs KT Rolster

January 25, 2023

  • Nogshim Redforce vs DWG KIA
  • Liiv Sandbox vs KT Rolster

January 26, 2023

  • Gen.G vs Fredit Brion
  • T1 vs Kwangdong Freecs

January 27, 2023

  • Nongshim Reforce vs DRX
  • KT Rolster vs Hanwha Life Esports

January 28, 2023

  • T1 vs DWG KIA
  • Liiv Sandbox vs Fredit Brion

January 29, 2023

  • Hanwha Life Esports vs Gen.G
  • Kwangdong Freecs vs DRX

Thus, there are quite a few interesting games in the month of January at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split. The first day, January 18, is definitely a treat for fans as the World Champion DRX will face DWG KIA.

See you all on January 18 for the 2023 #LCK Spring Opening Day! 🎉Check the opening day schedule and other big updates, including the weekend time changes, through the images below. https://t.co/zJCkKneTNq

Apart from that, T1 and Gen.G, the two best teams from 2022, will clash horns once again in a battle to repeat their glory from the past year. However, amongst these rosters, DRX is a lot weaker as all the key players have left, with Deft moving to DWG KIA. Therefore, it will be a surprise if they put up a good fight.

Hanwha Life Esports could be the surprise of the year. The team has signed Viper, the best ADC in the world, and is looking to go big in 2023.

Apart from that, all eyes will be on KT Rolster as they did put up some great fights back in 2022, and will be looking to go all the way to the top this year.

