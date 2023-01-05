League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split: Starting date, schedule for January, and more

On January 5, 2023, League of Legends LCK finally announced the start of their Spring Split. It was long overdue considering every other region had already put forth the necessary information.

The LCK will officially begin on January 18, 2023. As it happens, they have also provided details regarding the match schedule for the month of January, which has been discussed in detail in this article.

The LCK has arguably some of the best teams in the world of League of Legends. Their popularity in general has grown exponentially over the past few years. In fact, the LCK is way more popular than the LCS, which is surprising considering the former is a non-English speaking region.

League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split: Full match schedule for January

Opening Match

— 17:00 [KST] DK vs DRX

— 19:30 [KST] GEN vs T1



Be sure to note the weekend match time change:

Weekdays: 17:00, 19:30 [KST]

League of Legends LCK is arguably one of the best leagues in the world in terms of quality. The best-of-three format for games is something that helps players sharpen their skills, which in turn leads to brilliant performances at the international stage.

The LCK has more views than the LEC, which shows that fans are catering more towards the quality of games rather than the various extra curricular activities on the stage. Presentation is important, but at the end of the day, the games need to be worth the time of the viewers.

Unfortunately, the LCS, and even the LEC, fail to do so when compared to the LCK. Hence, a lot of the fans are quite eager to learn about the match schedule for League of Legends LCK so that they can watch every game and not just enjoy, but learn a lot as well.

January match schedule

January 18, 2023

DWG KIA vs DRX

T1 vs Gen.G

January 19, 2023

Kwangdong Freecs vs Hanwha Life Esports

Nongshim Redforce vs Fredit Brion

January 20, 2023

T1 vs KT Rolster

Liiv Sandbox vs DWG KIA

January 21, 2023

Gen.G vs DRX

Kwagdong Freecs vs Fredit Brion

January 22, 2023

Liiv Sandbox vs Hanwha Life Esports

Nongshim Redforce vs KT Rolster

January 25, 2023

Nogshim Redforce vs DWG KIA

Liiv Sandbox vs KT Rolster

January 26, 2023

Gen.G vs Fredit Brion

T1 vs Kwangdong Freecs

January 27, 2023

Nongshim Reforce vs DRX

KT Rolster vs Hanwha Life Esports

January 28, 2023

T1 vs DWG KIA

Liiv Sandbox vs Fredit Brion

January 29, 2023

Hanwha Life Esports vs Gen.G

Kwangdong Freecs vs DRX

Thus, there are quite a few interesting games in the month of January at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split. The first day, January 18, is definitely a treat for fans as the World Champion DRX will face DWG KIA.

Apart from that, T1 and Gen.G, the two best teams from 2022, will clash horns once again in a battle to repeat their glory from the past year. However, amongst these rosters, DRX is a lot weaker as all the key players have left, with Deft moving to DWG KIA. Therefore, it will be a surprise if they put up a good fight.

Hanwha Life Esports could be the surprise of the year. The team has signed Viper, the best ADC in the world, and is looking to go big in 2023.

Apart from that, all eyes will be on KT Rolster as they did put up some great fights back in 2022, and will be looking to go all the way to the top this year.

