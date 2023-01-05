League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split: Starting date, schedule for January, and more

On January 5, 2023, League of Legends LCK finally announced the start of their Spring Split. It was long overdue considering every other region had already put forth the necessary information.
The LCK will officially begin on January 18, 2023. As it happens, they have also provided details regarding the match schedule for the month of January, which has been discussed in detail in this article.
The LCK has arguably some of the best teams in the world of League of Legends. Their popularity in general has grown exponentially over the past few years. In fact, the LCK is way more popular than the LCS, which is surprising considering the former is a non-English speaking region.
League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split: Full match schedule for January
League of Legends LCK is arguably one of the best leagues in the world in terms of quality. The best-of-three format for games is something that helps players sharpen their skills, which in turn leads to brilliant performances at the international stage.
The LCK has more views than the LEC, which shows that fans are catering more towards the quality of games rather than the various extra curricular activities on the stage. Presentation is important, but at the end of the day, the games need to be worth the time of the viewers.
Unfortunately, the LCS, and even the LEC, fail to do so when compared to the LCK. Hence, a lot of the fans are quite eager to learn about the match schedule for League of Legends LCK so that they can watch every game and not just enjoy, but learn a lot as well.
January match schedule
January 18, 2023
- DWG KIA vs DRX
- T1 vs Gen.G
January 19, 2023
- Kwangdong Freecs vs Hanwha Life Esports
- Nongshim Redforce vs Fredit Brion
January 20, 2023
- T1 vs KT Rolster
- Liiv Sandbox vs DWG KIA
January 21, 2023
- Gen.G vs DRX
- Kwagdong Freecs vs Fredit Brion
January 22, 2023
- Liiv Sandbox vs Hanwha Life Esports
- Nongshim Redforce vs KT Rolster
January 25, 2023
- Nogshim Redforce vs DWG KIA
- Liiv Sandbox vs KT Rolster
January 26, 2023
- Gen.G vs Fredit Brion
- T1 vs Kwangdong Freecs
January 27, 2023
- Nongshim Reforce vs DRX
- KT Rolster vs Hanwha Life Esports
January 28, 2023
- T1 vs DWG KIA
- Liiv Sandbox vs Fredit Brion
January 29, 2023
- Hanwha Life Esports vs Gen.G
- Kwangdong Freecs vs DRX
Thus, there are quite a few interesting games in the month of January at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split. The first day, January 18, is definitely a treat for fans as the World Champion DRX will face DWG KIA.
Apart from that, T1 and Gen.G, the two best teams from 2022, will clash horns once again in a battle to repeat their glory from the past year. However, amongst these rosters, DRX is a lot weaker as all the key players have left, with Deft moving to DWG KIA. Therefore, it will be a surprise if they put up a good fight.
Hanwha Life Esports could be the surprise of the year. The team has signed Viper, the best ADC in the world, and is looking to go big in 2023.
Apart from that, all eyes will be on KT Rolster as they did put up some great fights back in 2022, and will be looking to go all the way to the top this year.