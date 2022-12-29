Former World Champion midlaner Scout joins LNG ahead of League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split

Lee "Scout" Ye-chan, the star midlaner from EDG (Edward Gaming) who won the 2021 League of Legends World Championships, has left the team and joined LNG (Li-Ning Gaming). He was one of the longest-standing members of EDG and this is indeed the end of an era.

This also means the Scout will replace Doinb, who was playing as the midlaner for LNG during the 2022 season of the LPL. This is definitely massive news since the latter is arguably one of the best midlaners in the world.

We are glad to announce that Lee "Scout" Ye-chan, the former EDG Mid Laner has official joined



#LNG as a free agent. 4 times league championship is a proof of his 8 years dedicated heart! With the FMVP of #Worlds2021, the chapter of 2023 LNG has begins

Scout is often compared with Faker on account of his mechanical prowess and grasp over the game. Therefore, LNG will benefit massively from this signing as the change might take the team all the way to the top in the LPL.

Scout leaves behind a long legacy at EDG with his move to LNG ahead of League of Legends LPL 2023 season

Scout joined EDG back in the 2016 season of League of Legends LPL. Since then, he has witnessed every bit of failure and success alongside the team. He failed multiple times before leading the roster to the Worlds Championship trophy in 2021.

That win cemented Scout as one of the best midlaners in the world of League of Legends. In fact, he is quite underrated as well considering how long and successful his career has been. Therefore, Scout leaving EDG is something that will make a lot of fans emotional.

However, it seems like after spending seven long years with one team, Scout needed a change. Sometimes being too stagnant with one team can be counter-productive as even Faker had to face several failures during his 10-year-long professional career with T1.

In fact, with Viper leaving EDG, the overall strength of the team did go down massively. Now that Scout is leaving as well, the roster may find it quite difficult to get back on their feet in the upcoming season.

"Thank you very much for LNG's trust, I will also redouble my efforts for this brand-new beginning, and create a new future together with my teammates. No matter what, I was also active for 7 years at EDG (…)"

Good luck on your future path, Scout. Thank you for everything.



Good luck on your future path, Scout. Thank you for everything. “Thank you very much for LNG’s trust, I will also redouble my efforts for this brand-new beginning, and create a new future together with my teammates. No matter what, I was also active for 7 years at EDG (…)”Good luck on your future path, Scout. Thank you for everything. https://t.co/LYlZ95DlN5

As it happens, while EDG may struggle, LNG will be very happy with Scout's signing. During the 2022 season of League of Legends LPL, the latter tried very hard to qualify for Worlds 2022.

Unfortunately, the fight ended in vain and the team crashed out. Doinb is an excellent midlaner, but his playstyle does not suit the current meta at times. Scout will probably solve the issue as he can play all the meta carry champions in the midlane as well as some of the roaming picks like Taliyah.

It is naturally tough to predict how well LNG will do. But the team might end up putting up an even stronger fight in the 2023 season, and thus qualify for the World Championship once more.

