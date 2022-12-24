Top 10 most popular esports tournaments in 2022 

Fans from around the globe have witnessed a number of thrilling esports tournaments in 2022. Both the PC and mobile gaming communities have enjoyed watching their favorite competitions taking place throughout the year.

Reently, esports charts released a list of the most popular esports events of 2022 by peak viewership. One of the noteworthy things is that five of the top 10 tournaments are related to mobile gaming. However, this was not the first time that mobile esports saw great success, as the Free Fire World Series Singapore set the record for the highest peak viewership last year, which is still unbroken.

Most popular esports tournaments in 2022 in terms of peak viewership

10) Free Fire World Series Sentosa

The Free Fire World Series Sentosa was played in May and featured 18 teams from all over the world. It also had a hefty prize pool of $2 million. Attack All Around from Thailand clinched the title and walked away with the winning prize money of $500. The event achieved a peak viewership of 1.47 million during the first match of the Grand Final.

9) Valorant Champions 2022

LOUD 🇧🇷 @LOUDgg



O título MUNDIAL de VALORANT tá vindo pro Brasil e o destino é a LOUD



9 meses, altos e baixos durante a caminhada onde todo esforço foi recompensado e podem ter certeza que a nossa história acabou de começar.



Obrigado por acreditarem SOMOS CAMPEÕES DA CHAMPIONSO título MUNDIAL de VALORANT tá vindo pro Brasil e o destino é a LOUD9 meses, altos e baixos durante a caminhada onde todo esforço foi recompensado e podem ter certeza que a nossa história acabou de começar.Obrigado por acreditarem SOMOS CAMPEÕES DA CHAMPIONS 🏆O título MUNDIAL de VALORANT tá vindo pro Brasil e o destino é a LOUD 🇧🇷9 meses, altos e baixos durante a caminhada onde todo esforço foi recompensado e podem ter certeza que a nossa história acabou de começar.Obrigado por acreditarem 💚 https://t.co/RpMRycFcrZ

The contest was held in September and won by Brazilian squad LOUD. It featured a total prize pool of $1 million, and the winner grabbed $300K. The event had the highest peak viewership of around 1.5 million during the Grand Finals between Optic and LOUD.

8) The International 11

The International is the most important yearly event for DOTA 2 and usually features a massive prize pool. The eleventh edition of the competition was held from October 15 to October 30 and had a prize pool of $18.9 million. European team Tundra Esports lifted the trophy and received around $8.5 million in prize money. The event had a peak viewership of more than 1.7 million.

7) PGL Major Antwerp

The CS:GO event took place in May in Antwerp, Belgium and boasted a $1 million prize pool. Faze Clan defeated Natus Vincere in the Grand Finals to claim the title. It ranked seventh among the most popular events of 2022, with a peak viewership of more than 2.1 million.

6) Mid Season Invitational

The League of Legends tournament was held in Busan, South Korea from May 10 to May 29, with a total prize pool of $250K. The Mid Season Invitational clocked peak concurrent viewership of approximately 2.2 million, and Chinese team RNG was the winner.

5) 31st SEA Games MLBB

Mobile Legends Bang Bang, a popular mobile MOBA game, has amassed a large fan following during the past six years. The title was featured in the SEA Games 2022, and it generated a peak viewership of more than 2.21 million. Team Philippines won the competition.

4) MPL Indonesia Season 10

The MLBB tournament, which concluded on October 23, saw Onic Esports emerge as the champion. The tournament had a peak concurrent viewership of 2.23 million. It had a total prize pool of $300K and featured two slots for the M4 World Championship.

3) MLBB SEA Cup

RSG Philippines was the crowned champion of the MLBB SEA Cup. It earned a massive viewership of 2.8 million, continuing its dominance in the mobile esports scene. Popular Indonesian team RRQ Hoshi was the runner-up in the tournament.

2) MPL Indonesia Season 9

The MLBB tournament, which concluded on April 24, had a peak viewership of 2.84 million. RRQ Hoshi became the champion of Season 9, taking home $140K in prize money. Mobile Legends has a huge fan following in Indonesia, and there are always exciting matches between the top teams in the country.

1) League of Legends Worlds 2022

The biggest yearly event of LOL, Worlds 2022 needs no introduction in the esports scene. This year, it was held in North America and saw a huge jump in viewership compared to previous editions. With a peak viewership of over 5.14 million, the event emerged as the most popular League of Legends tournament in history. DRX from South Korea lifted the coveted trophy. However, Worlds 2022 could not beat the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore, which is the most popular esports event ever.

Poll : 0 votes