Attack All Around crowned champions of Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa 

Attack All Around from Thailand was crowned world champion in the Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa. They were also awarded $500K in prize money on top of the trophy.

FFWS 2022 was a global event worth 2 million dollars on the Sentosa Islands in Singapore. A total of 12 of the best teams from all over the world participated in six matches spanning three maps. The event boasted a massive prize pool of $2 million.

Attack All Around showed consistent gameplay throughout the finals to claim the title. The team accumulated 92 points which included 42 kills and one booyah. JLXNOKILL from AAA was named the MVP of the finals.

Defending champions Evos Pheonix were well set for their second title, but early elimination in the final match became the reason for their loss. After the fifth match, they were 15 points above the second-ranked team but lost the trophy by one point. The side took $250K as prize money.

European team Vasto Mundo claimed third place with 75 points while Brazilian powerhouse Vivo Keyd was ranked fourth.

Prize Pool distribution of Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa (Image via Garena)

Free Fire World Series 2022 Finals overall standings

The first match played on the classic map of Bermuda was won by Vivo Keyd with four kills. They had a high-ground advantage in the final circle. However, Attack All Around topped the points table with ten frags.

Overall standings of Free Fire World Series 2022 Finals (Image via Garena)

The second and third matches played on the map of Kalahari and Purgatory were won by Evos Phoenix with 18 and 10 frags, respectively.

Evos Moshi took four kills in the second and five in the third match. AAA showed patient gameplay to finish on the podium in both these matches.

After the third match, Evos Phoenix led the overall points table with 56 points, followed by AAA with 42 points.

The dynamic gameplay of AAA came into play in the fourth match of the event as they claimed the Booyah with 14 frags. Evos Pheonix once again went aggressive to rake in 13 frag points.

Vasto Mundo took advantage of their position in the fifth match of the finals to come out on top with nine frags. Vivo Keyd came second while Evos Divine claimed third place.

Vivo Keyd clinched the final match of the World Series with 12 kills. AAA was eliminated earlier but managed to grab ten kill points, while Evos was eliminated without any points.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar