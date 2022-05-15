Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Sentosa Finals: All qualified teams and prize pool distribution revealed

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire World Series 2022 is scheduled to take place on May 21 in Sentosa, Singapore, and the ultimate event will be an offline affair. The final features the top 12 squads of the world competing over six matches for one global trophy and a massive prize pool.

Last year, Phoenix Force (now Evos Phoenix) faced no resistance as they took home the trophy. This time, they are returning with the same squad, but other teams have caught up as well. LOUD, who missed the trophy in 2021, will once again try to get a hold of it.

That aside, play-ins topper Echo Esports and Brazilian powerhouse Keyd will also try to contend. Vietnamese teams have always performed well, and high expectations also surround them this time.

Evos Divine is also one of the best Free Fire teams in the world. The team has won several major and minor tournaments in Indonesia and will be trying to win their first global event.

Grand Finals teams (Image via Garena)

Qualified teams for the Free Fire World Series Grand Finals

1. LOUD (Brazil)

2. Vivo Keyd (Brazil)

3. Evos Pheonix (Thailand)

4. Attack All-Around (Thailand)

5. Evos Divine (Indonesia)

6. Echo Esports (Indonesia)

7. Team Flash (Vietnam)

8. V Gaming (Vietnam)

9. Vasto Mando ( Portugal)

10. Mineros Esports (Argentina)

11. WASK (Morocco)

12. Farang (Malaysia)

Prizepool Distribution

Out of the $2 million prize pool, the winner will take home $500k. The first runners-up will be awarded $250k while the third and fourth-ranked teams will receive an equal prize pool of $100k each.

Prize Pool distribution of Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa (Image via Garena)

The fifth and sixth-ranked teams will take home $90k while the seventh and eighth-placed teams will get $80k. Finaly, the ninth and tenth-ranked teams will each be rewarded with $70k, while the bottom two teams will receive $60k each.

Aside from these, the teams that participated in the play-ins and failed to qualify in the finals also get a share of the prize pool. Ignis Esports, LGDS, and All-Star eSports were awarded 50k USD while House of Blood, Todak, and Feugo took home 40k USD.

The tournament will be streamed on YouTube/Facebook as well as the Booyah channel of Free Fire Esports.

