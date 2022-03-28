House of Blood crowned champion of Free Fire Pakistan League Season 3, qualifies for World Series 

House of Blood clinched Free Fire Pakistan League Season 3 and booked its tickets for the 2022 Santosa World Series. After intense battles between 12 teams, the team emerged as table toppers with a whopping 120 points. It put on an emphatic performance in the finals as it clinched 3 out of 7 matches and was awarded PKR 35 lakhs ($19,242).

Having secured 93 points and second place, XSpark showed consistent gameplay. Five Mutants and Revengers came in third and fourth place with 84 and 80 points, respectively.

Free Fire Pakistan League Season 3 Finals' standings

Overall standings of Free Fire Pakistan League Season 3 finals (Image via Garena)

Hotshot Esports, who was the winner of the FFPL Season 2, occupied fifth place with 80 points, only 19 points in which came from kill points. Booyah in the last match helped it climb up the points table.

No Chance ES and Cartoon Network managed to hold on to sixth and seventh place with 76 and 72 points, respectively. Demon's Pride, who finished second in the group stage, had an average day as it grabbed eighth place.

Despite winning match 2 of the Finals, PK Battalion accumulated only 46 points in the 7 matches and came in 11th place. Ring Leader had a horrible day as it collected only 18 points and finished at the bottom spot.

Top 5 players from FFPL Finals (Image via Garena)

Danny from House of Blood was the MVP with 20 kills. His teammate KAI grabbed 15 kills, followed by Sajid with 14 frags.

Hotspot qualifies for Free Fire World Series 2022

The team has qualified for the Play-ins of the mega event, which will take place in May in Sentosa. Top 2 teams from the Play-ins will advance to the Grand Finals.

Prize Pool distribution of Free Fire Pakistan League Season 3 is as follows:

1) House of Blood - $19,242

2) Xspark - $8,247

3) Five Mutants - $5,498

4) Hotspot - $2,749

5) Revengers - $1,374

6) No Chance ES - $1,374

7) Cartoon Network - $1,374

8) Demon's Pride - $1,374

9) Five Fabs - $1,100

10) Determination ES -$1,100

11) PK Battalion- $770

12) Ring Leader- $770

13) Team TG- $660

14) Make You Cry- $660

15) Team Alpha- $550

16) OMG Pak- $550

17) Team Janbaz- $440

18) SOS Esports- $440

Group Stage MVP: HasuEXE - $825

Grand Finals MVP: Danny - $825

The one month long tournament was started on 19 February and concluded yesterday, and boasted a total prize pool of PKR 1 crore ($54,978)

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan