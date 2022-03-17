Free Fire Pakistan League (FFPL) Season 3 Finals: Teams, schedule, prize pool, and viewer rewards 

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire Pakistan League (FFPL) Season 3 will take place on Sunday, March 27. The finals will be an offline affair and will be hosted at Avenues Marquees in Lahore. It will be played on best of seven rounds, with group stage toppers, Hotshot Esports, choosing on which map the first match will be played.

Free Fire Pakistan Season 3 Finals teams

1) Hotshot Esports

2) Demons Pride

3) X Spark

4) Five Mutants

5) House of Blood

6) Cartoon Network

7) Revengers

8) No Chance

9) PK Battalion

10) Five Fabs

11) Ring Leader

12) Determinations

Group Stages Overview

The four-week-long group stages concluded on March 13. A total of 18 teams (12 top teams from qualifiers and the top six teams from FFPL S2) competed in a round-robin format, at the end of which only 12 top teams advanced to the grand finals.

Hotshot Esports topped the group stages and were the only team to cross the 500 point mark. The team accumulated 509 points with the help of 256 kills in 36 matches. Following them in second place is Demons Pride with 416 points, while X Spark secured third place with 387 points.

Based on the rankings secured in the group stages, teams have also been awarded headstart points from 25 points to 0 points. The topper Hotshot has accumulated 25 head start points followed by 22 and 19 points of Demons Pride and X Spark. Apart from the 12th placed team, every finals team has got some head start points.

Broadcast and Prize pool details

The event will be broadcast live on the Free Fire Esports Pakistan YouTube channel at 6:00 PM Local time. There will also be certain rewards and lucky draw gifts for fans.

The competition has a prize pool of 1 crore PKR, with the winner receiving 35 lakhs PKR. The second-placed team will take home 15 lakhs PKR, while the third-placed team will receive 10 lakhs PKR.

The winner will be eligible to compete in the Free Fire World Series 2022 Play-ins in Sentosa, Singapore, in May. The top six teams will also be guaranteed a spot in the FFPL League stages the following season.

