Hotshot Esports crowned Free Fire Pakistan League Season 2 champions

The Grand Finals of Free Fire Pro League: Pakistan Season 2 ended on Sunday, October 10, with Team Hotshot clinching the title after six matches of intense action.

The tournament was an extravagant LAN affair featuring 12 of the best Pakistani squads, who had earlier qualified from the Group Stages. Team Hotshot held its nerve in the final two games and secured a Booyah in both of them to pull off a fantastic victory.

Free Fire Pakistan League Season 2: Matches, prize money, best player, and more

Hotshot Esports claimed the title-winning prize of 35 lakh PKR (Image via Free Fire PK)

Team Hotshot ended up with a total of 91 points with 25 kills and took home the massive winner's prize of PKR 35 Lakh.

Five Mutants secured the second spot in the finals through consistent placings in all six matches, ending with 78 points and 22 kills. They were awarded the second-place cash prize PKR 15 Lakh.

No Chance ES played quite well throughout the day and ended up on the third spot with 77 points and 21 kills. They bagged the third-place prize of PKR 10 Lakh.

Free Fire Pakistan League Season 2 Grand Finals overall standings (Image via Free Fire PK)

HasuExE from Team Hotshot secured the title of the Grand Finals MVP with a total of 17 eliminations while dealing total damage of 5792 HP. He was awarded the MVP prize of PKR 1.5 Lakh. HasuEXE was also the MVP of the League Stage.

The remaining share of the remaining prize pool was distributed among the other teams as per their placement.

FFIC Pakistan Season 2: Qualified teams and match results

Hasu was the MVP of Free Fire Pakistan League S2 Finals (Image via Free Fire PK)

These top 4 teams also qualified for the Free Fire Asia Championship slated to be held next month:

1) Team Hotshot

2) Five Mutants

3) No Chance Esports

4) House of Blood

The winners qualified directly for the event's finals, while the other three teams qualified for the Play-Ins. The top 6 teams from the Grand Finals also qualified for the third season of FFPL.

Match results

The Grand Finals started with the first match in Bermuda. NoChance ES secured the Booyah in this game with 11 eliminations. Team TG finished second in this match with 6 eliminations to their name, while the third spot went to 5 Mutants, who secured 4 kills.

The second and third matches of the finals were played on Kalahari and Purgatory. Demons Pride and No Chance Esports secured the victory in these matches, with both the teams securing 9 eliminations. Post this match, and at the halfway stage of the finals, No Chance Esports looked as if they would run away with the title.

Also Read

In the fourth match of the day, 5 Mutants played exceptionally to secure the Booyah with 8 frags. Revengers, a team who until this point had struggled, played quite well to finish in the second spot with 7 frags. Team TG finished third in this game with 4 frags.

The fifth and sixth matches of the day were played on Kalahari and Purgatory. Team Hotshot won both in an emphatic fashion to claim the title. The team secured these Booyahs with 10 and 5 frags, respectively.

Edited by R. Elahi