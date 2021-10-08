Free Fire Pakistan League Season 2 Finals: Qualified teams, format, schedule, and where to watch

The Group Stage of the second season of the Free Fire Pakistan League was recently concluded. After 12 days and 72 matches of intense battle between the 18 best Pakistani Free Fire teams, the top 12 from the overall standings qualified for the finals of the Pro League.

The FFPL Season 2 boasts a massive prize pool of 1 crore PKR (USD 58,354).

House of Blood, a dominant name in the Pakistani Free Fire scene, performed exceptionally well in the Group Stage to secure the top spot with 552 points. The team was closely followed by Team HotShot, who stood at second place with 549 points.

The third spot was claimed by Five Mutants, who were consistent and ended up with 525 points.

Earlier, a total of 105 teams battled it out through the qualifiers and the Play-Offs to make their way to the Group Stages of the event. Teams will now shift their focus towards the finals.

11 out of the 12 qualified teams in the Grand Finals will have a slight headstart as per their placement in the Group Stages, with the top side starting on 25 points.

Format and schedule of FFPL Season 2 Grand Finals

The 12 qualified teams in the Grand Finals will face off in 6 matches on Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari to determine the winner. The Finals are scheduled for 10 October as a LAN affair in Pearl Continental Hotel in Karachi.

Qualified teams for Grand Finals of Free Fire Pakistan League Season 2

House of Blood Team HotShot Five Mutants Team TG Demons Pride Mighty Titans No Chance ES Revengers Team Alpha Cartoon Network Team Janbaz Five Fabs

Allocations from FFPL Season 2 Grand Finals

Post the cancellation of the Free Fire World Series, Garena has come up with localized Free Fire events for teams in the Asian region. It will all culminate with the Free Fire Asia Championship.

The tournament will feature four teams from the Pakistani region who will qualify from the Grand Finals of FFPL Season 2. The Asia Championship will feature a massive prize pool of USD 400,000.

The top 6 teams from the Grand Finals will also qualify for the third season of the FFPL: Pakistan, slated for 2022.

Where and when to watch

The Grand Finals will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Free Fire Esports Pakistan on 10 October from 7 pm PKT. The trailer for the Grand Finals will also premiere today at 6 pm on the same YouTube channel.

