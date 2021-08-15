Free Fire Pakistan League 2021 Season 2 Group stage: Qualified teams, schedule, where to watch, and more

The Group Stages of the Free Fire Pakistan League Season 2 will start on the 21st of August. The six-week-long league stages will conclude on 3rd October.

18 teams, i.e. 12 from the playoffs and six invited, will battle it out for the grand finals. The six invited teams are among the top six teams in Free Fire Pro League Pakistan Season 1.

18 teams will be divided into six teams, each taking place on weekends (Saturday and Sunday). The top 12 teams in the group stages will advance to the Finals.

The playoffs were held on August 4th and 5th. The 36 finalists (30 qualified teams and the bottom six teams from FFPL S1) competed in best-of-six matches, after which the top 12 qualified for the Group Stages.

Qualified teams for Free Fire Pakistan League Season 2: Group stages

1. House of Blood (Invited)

2. Demons Pride (Invited)

3. Team TG (Invited)

4. Revengers (Invited)

5. Hotshot (Invited)

6. No Chance (Invited)

7. Spyware

8. 5 Ace

9. Mighty Titans

10. Team Alpha

11. Team Janbaz

12. Devil Dragon

13. Insanity Esports

14. Eagle Gang

15. GenX

16. Cartoon Network

17. Five Fabs

18. Five Mutants

The winners of Free Fire Pakistan League: S2 will confirm their berth at the Free Fire World Series 2021, which is slated to take place later this year in Mexico. The prize pool is estimated to be around $2 million.

Prizepool and where to watch

FFPL S2 boasts a massive prize pool of 1 Crore Pakistani Rupper (PKR), equivalent to $63,000. Season 2's prize pool increased by 300% compared to season 1. The tournament will be broadcast live on Free Fire Esports Pakistan YouTube channel at 7:00 p.m. PST (6:30 p.m. IST).

Season 1 champions Team TG hope that they can repeat their performance. Demons Pride, who narrowly missed winning last time, will also hope to turn their fortunes around.

House of Blood, which topped the group stages in season 1, would like to accomplish the same feat again. However, these seasoned teams will be challenged by 12 newly qualified teams.

Edited by Srijan Sen