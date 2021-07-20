Free Fire Pakistan League Season 2: Registrations, format, schedule, and more

Free Fire esports has been growing at a brisk pace all over the world. The growth of Free Fire esports in the subcontinent has been especially great in the past one and half years.

With tournaments and leagues happening daily, players are getting numerous chances to showcase their skills on a major platform.

The latest among the long list of Free Fire tournaments is the second season of the Free Fire Pakistan League Season 2 sponsored by Bigo Live and Infinix with a prize pool of 10 Million PKR. Recently Free Fire Pakistan revealed multiple details about the tournament.

FFPL Season 2 registrations:-

Registration for the tournament will open from the 21st of July 2021 and will continue till the 23rd of July. Teams from 6 cities namely Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, and Faisalabad can register for the tournament.

Registrations will be done on a first come first serve basis with 96 fastest registered teams from each city.

Free Fire Pakistan League Season 2 Format

Schedule and format for Free Fire Pakistan League Season 2: 2021

The tournament has been divided into 4 stages which will start on the 26th of July and will conclude with the Grand Finals on the 10th of October 2021. Below are the 4 stages:

Free Fire Pakistan League Season 2 schedule (Image Via Free Fire Pakistan official)

1.) Online Elimination (26th to 30th July 2021): From 576 registered teams, 30 teams will proceed towards the next stage.

2.) Play-Offs (4th to 6th August 2021): The Play-Offs will be played for a period of 2 days with 30 teams competing for the 12 spots in the next stage.

3.) Group Stages (21st August to 3 October 2021): The Group Stages will feature 18 teams (12 Qualified Teams + Top 6 teams invited from FFPL Season 1). These teams will battle it out for a period of 6 weeks for spots in the Grand Finals.

4.) Grand Finals (10th October 2021): The Grand Finals will feature teams from the Group Stage who will fight for a single day to clinch the ultimate championship.

The winners of the Free Fire Pakistan League: S2 will also qualify for the second season of Free Fire World Series 2021 which is slated to be held later this year and has a massive prize pool of USD 2 Million.

Team TG from Pakistan qualified for the FFWS: Singapore last time but was unable to compete in the event due to travel restrictions for subcontinent countries to Singapore.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul