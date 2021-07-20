Free Fire Pakistan League (FFPL) officially supported by Pakistan government as new initiative to promote esports

Following E-PAK's (Pakistan’s Elite Gamer Pack) launch, Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has officially supported the Free Fire Pakistan League (FFPL) Season 2. The Federal Minister of Information of Pakistan, Fawad Chaudhry, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Garena and Bigo Pakistan in this regard.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting introduces E-PAK biggest Esports initiative of Pakistan starting with Free Fire Pakistan league.



In this regard, @MoIB_Official has signed an MoU with Garena and Bigo Pakistan.



~Federal Minister of Information, @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/RgnJPW1lu5 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) July 19, 2021

A few days ago, Garena announced the second edition of the tournament, which was sponsored by Bigo Live and Infinix. It boasts a massive prize pool of 10 million PKR. The event is set to be a qualifier for the Free Fire World Series 2021 later this year. Also, the Free Fire Pakistan League is now endorsed by the Pakistani government.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better Free Fire stats in July 2021?

Free Fire Pakistan League now supported by the government

The Pakistan Ministry of Information & Broadcasting will support the event as part of E-PAK, its initiative to establish a sustainable esports ecosystem in the country. According to a post by Free Fire, the program aims at popularizing esports among the general public and even encouraging youth to take it up as a professional career.

The official Free Fire Pakistan page posted the following in this regard:

“Ministry of Information and Broadcasting today announced E-PAK, the first-ever initiative that aims at promoting Esports culture among youths in Pakistan. Free Fire Pakistan League (FFPL), the highest-level professional tournament of the international esports title Free Fire, will be the first Esports league supported by this initiative.”

The format, schedule, and other details of Free Fire Pakistan League Season 2 have already been revealed.

Registration date

The registrations for the event begin on July 21st, 2021, and will come to a close on July 23rd, 2021. A total of 96 teams from each of the six cities can register on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Format

The tournament will start on July 26th, 2021, and end with Grand Finals slated for October 10th, 2021.

Online Eliminations (July 26th to July 30th)

Out of the 576 teams, only the top 30 teams will manage to move forward in the competition.

Play-Offs (August 4th to August 6th)

During this stage, 30 qualified teams will play for two days, and only the top 12 teams will qualify for the next stage.

Group Stages (August 21st to October 3rd)

The 12 teams from Play-Offs and six teams from the previous season will compete against each other over several games in six weeks.

Finals (October 10th)

The top 12 teams will play a best of six games, with the highest-scoring team crowned champions.

Also read: Colonel's Free Fire ID, real name, guild, monthly income, and stats

Edited by Shaheen Banu