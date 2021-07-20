Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better Free Fire stats in July 2021?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, is one of India’s top gaming content creators, and he primarily makes videos regarding Garena Free Fire. His channel currently has 10.8 million subscribers combined with 1.461 billion views.

SK Sabir Boss is another prominent Free Fire YouTuber and is recognized for his gameplay. Presently, he has 4.43 million subscribers with 198 million views.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has appeared in 8602 squad matches throughout all the seasons in Free Fire and has 2356 victories for a win rate of 27.38%. He has 22575 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.61.

The player has competed in 4601 matches in the duo mode and has 777 first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 16.88%. In these games, he has 12258 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.21.

The YouTuber has played 3533 solo games and has 293 wins for a win ratio of 8.29%. He has accumulated 8143 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.51.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Desi Gamers has featured in 96 squad games in the current season and has outshined his enemies in 34, corresponding to a win percentage of 35.41%. At a K/D ratio of 5.10, he has 316 kills.

The streamer has played 36 duo matches and has six Booyahs at a win rate of 16.66%. He has a K/D ratio of 3.93, collecting 118 frags.

The internet star has also played 15 solo games and has three wins, equating to a win ratio of 20.00%. He has eliminated 62 enemies at a K/D ratio of 5.17.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

SK Sabir Boss has participated in 31356 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 9856, retaining a win rate of 31.43%. With a K/D ratio of 5.09, he has 109526 kills.

The content creator has won 630 of the 3130 games played in the duo matches, resulting in a win percentage of 20.12%. He has 8508 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.40.

The streamer has played 1672 solo matches and managed to secure 147 victories for a win ratio of 8.79%. He has notched 3475 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.28.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sabir has played 331 ranked squad games and bettered his foes in 108, translating to a win percentage of 32.62%. He has racked up 1075 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 4.82.

The internet star has played 15 duo matches and has bagged 34 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.27.

The YouTuber has contested in 15 solo games and has three victories, which comes down to a win ratio of 20.00%. In the process, he has 109 kills for a K/D ratio of 9.08.

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss has the edge over Desi Gamers in the squad and duo modes in the lifetime stats. Amitbhai has a superior K/D ratio in solo matches, while the former has maintained a finer win rate.

Coming to the ongoing season, Amitbhai has the upper hand in the duo and squad games. Both have the same win rate in the solo mode, but SK Sabir Boss has a greater K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

