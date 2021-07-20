Aghori Gaming’s Free Fire ID, real name, guild, monthly income, Discord link, and more stats

Among Indian Free Fire players, Aghori Gaming is considered a popular figure. The content he produces revolves around the battle royale game and covers various topics, including gameplay and tips & tricks.

There are currently 466K subscribers on his channel, which has 14.29 million views. His Free Fire details are summarized below.

Aghori Gaming’s real name and Free Fire ID

Sanju Mali is the real name of Aghori Gaming. His Free Fire ID is 46454168, and his stats are:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Aghori Gaming has competed in 9263 squad games and has a win tally of 2243, which leads to a win percentage of 24.21%. He has eliminated 22710 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.24.

The internet star has contested in 2452 duo games and has bettered his enemies in 375, resulting in a win rate of 15.29%. At a K/D ratio of 2.79, he has 5788 frags.

The YouTuber has featured in 2625 solo matches and has 298 first-place finishes for a win ratio of 11.35%. With 6705 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.88.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sanju has appeared in 134 squad matches in the ongoing season and has 46 victories, maintaining a win rate of 34.32%. He has bagged 411 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.67.

The streamer has participated in 72 duo games for five wins, equating to a win percentage of 6.94%. He has 122 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.82.

The content creator has also engaged in six solo matches and has a single Booyah, translating to a win ratio of 16.66%. He has 36 frags at a K/D ratio of 7.20.

Note: Aghori Gaming’s stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Guild and Discord link

Server of Aghori Gaming (Image via Discord)

He is the leader of the “SURVIVORS ☆☆☆” guild, and the Guild ID is 60727130.

Users can tap on this link to join the Discord server of Aghori Gaming.

Aghori Gaming’s monthly income

Earnings of the YouTuber (Image via Social Blade)

According to estimates on Social Blade, Aghori Gaming’s monthly income lies between $136 and $2.2K.

YouTube channel

The player has about 167 videos on his YouTube channel. Sanju has collected 3K subscribers and 545.176K views within the last 30 days.

