Free Fire Pakistan League Season 2 Group Stage: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The group stages of Free Fire Pro League: Pakistan Season 2 is over. The top 18 Pakistani teams played 48 matches over 12 days in the group stages. Top of the table was House of Blood, with 552 points. They managed 257 kills and eight booyahs.

Second place went to Hotshot Esports with 241 kills and 549 points. They missed out on first by only a few points. Five Mutants surprised everyone by taking third place with 525 points. Season 1 champions Team TG had an average outing and finished in fourth place with 500 points.

Free Fire Pakistan League S2 Group overall standings (Image via FFPL)

MVP of the group stage was Hasuexe from Team Hotshot, who took more than 47k damage and 80 kills. Additionally, he fired 38 headshots.

Teams qualified for the Free Fire Pakistan League S2 Grand Finals

1) House of Blood

2) Team Hotshot

3) Five Mutants

4) Team TG

5) Demons Pride

6) Mighty Titans

7) No Chance ES

8) Revengers

9) Team Alpha

10) Cartoon Network

11) Team Janbaz

12) Five Fabs

Top 5 MVP of the tournament

Top 5 players from Free Fire Pakistan League Group stage (Image via FFPL)

1) Hotshot Hasuexe- 80 kills

2) Demons Pride Godzilla- 71 kills

3) TG Quetta- 68 kills

4) 5 Mutants Waleed- 66 kills

5) House of BLOOD Sami- 66 kills

The Grand Finals will be played on Sunday, October 10th, in an offline mode. The tournament will be played at Pearl Continental Hotels in Karachi. The winner was to be qualified for the Free Fire World Series 2021, but the event was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The top six teams will also be qualified for the third season of the FFPL.

Also Read

The tournament's prize pool is 1 Crore Pakistani Rupees ($59,000), and it is broadcasted live on Free Fire Esports Pakistan YouTube channel.

It will be interesting to see if Season 1 champs Team TG can bounce back in the Finals. The other two major contenders for the championship are Demons Pride and Hotshot. However, all these teams have to defeat league stage champions House of Blood, who are in spectacular form.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar