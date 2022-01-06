Free Fire Pakistan League Season 3: How to register, format, schedule, and more

The third season of the Free Fire Pakistan League (FFPL 3) has been officially announced. The format is the same as last season, with registrations starting on January 7, 2022. The registrations will be open till January 9 for only 864 teams, the contestants being chosen on a first-come first-serve basis. With an incredible prize pool of 1 crore Pakistani rupees (57k US dollars) on offer, the winner of the tournament will also qualify for the Free Fire World Series 2022.

Free Fire Pakistan League Season 3 schedule (Image via FFPL Official Website)

Minimum eligibility criteria for Free Fire Pakistan League registration

1. All participants must be at least 16 years of age.

2. After registration, no roster adjustments will be permitted.

3. All participants must be a permanent resident of Pakistan and have parental or legal guardian authorization.

4. Only mobile devices are permitted to be utilized in competitions.

How to register (Starting tomorrow at 8.00 am PST)

Click on this link https://esports.ff.garena.pk/ffpl

Click on 'Register now'

Fill up all necessary details such as:

1. Real Name

2. UID

3. Date of birth

4. CNIC/BFORM

5. Team Name and Logo

6. Team Captain's Discord ID

Click Submit.

Format of the Free Fire Pakistan League Season 3

After registration, 144 teams from six different cities (Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, and Faisalabad) will compete in different city offline qualifiers from January 14 to 23.

Play-offs Format of Free Fire Pakistan League (Image via Garena)

The top 30 teams will progress to the Play-offs, where they will be joined by the teams ranked 6th to 12th in Free Fire Pakistan League Season 2. The top 12 teams will advance to the group stage, where the top six teams of FFPL S2 will be joining them. They will battle it out for four weeks with a total of 12 final teams moving to the Grand Finals.

Schedule and format for FFPL 3 Group Stage (Image via Garena)

The Grand Finals will take place on March 27, 2022 with 12 of the best teams from throughout the country competing for the coveted title and a spot in the Free Fire World Series 2022.

Edited by Atul S