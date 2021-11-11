Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 official date revealed 

The Free Fire World Series will return for a third season in 2022. Garena has announced that the FFWS 2022 will take place during May of next year. The format will be the same as the previous edition, i.e., the qualifiers followed by the finals. The qualifiers are scheduled for 14 May while the final will be held on 21 May.

The World Series is the ultimate competition in which top teams from around the world compete for the global title and a massive prize fund.

The third edition of the FFWS was supposed to take place in late 2021. However, owing to a new wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, it was logistically impossible to organize the event offline. As a result, Garena replaced it with two regional competitions (Asia Championship and EMEA Invitational) and also announced that the FFWS 2022 qualification process will begin in the following months.

The World Series began in 2019 with a prize fund of $400,000. The event was held in Brazil, and fan-favorite team Corinthians were crowned champions. It was succeeded by the Continental Series in 2020. The tournament, however, made a reappearance in 2021. The prize fund soared by 500 percent to $2 million and Thai team Phoenix Force emerged victorious. The FFWS 2021 was a LAN affair and took place in Singapore.

The tournament was a massive success, with 5.4 million peak live viewers - the most in esports history.

During the previous edition, teams from the Indian sub-continent were barred from entering Singapore, resulting in their exclusion from the event. Despite this, the Hindi stream peaked at 1.6 million live viewers, attesting to the game's popularity in the country.

Free Fire EMEA Invitational 2021 and Free Fire Asia Championship

The Free Fire EMEA Invitational 2021 is all set to begin on 20 November and features a massive prize pool of $200K.

The $400K prize pool Free Fire Asia Championship will start on 20 November. From India, four teams — Team Elite, PVS Gaming, Desi Gamers, and Total Gaming Esports — will present a challenge in play-ins.

While FFIC Champions Team Elite has already qualified for the finals, the other three teams will have to go through play-ins to make it to the finals.

