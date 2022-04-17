LOUD wins Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) 7: Top 2 teams qualify for World Series 

LOUD is the champion of the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire 7 (LBFF 7). The top 12 teams played nine matches over three classic maps to determine the champion. Brazil has led the field in Free Fire Esports by a long shot, and the competition there is fierce.

LOUD has successfully secured a seat at the Free Fire World Series 2022 Grand Finals, while the first runners-up, Keyd will participate in the FFWS Play-ins.

Liga Brasileira de Free Fire 7 Grand Finals overview

LBFF 7 Finals Overall standings (Image via Garena)

LOUD had an average league stage as they were fourth, but they started the finals with a bang by securing a booyah. The team has impressive gameplay to secure the first pace with 60 kills and 137 points. Their star player Lost bagged the MVP award for his 21 frags in the finals.

Vivo Keyd @VivoKeyd

ISSO NÃO É UM TREINAMENTO



EU DISSE VK NO MUNDIAL



Estamos muito felizes e queremos agradecer por todo carinho e apoio que vocês tem nos dado, NÃO DESACREDITA!



Conquistamos o vice mas a felicidade é de campeão! #GOVK É VK NO MUNDIALISSO NÃO É UM TREINAMENTOEU DISSE VK NO MUNDIALEstamos muito felizes e queremos agradecer por todo carinho e apoio que vocês tem nos dado, NÃO DESACREDITA!Conquistamos o vice mas a felicidade é de campeão! É VK NO MUNDIALISSO NÃO É UM TREINAMENTOEU DISSE VK NO MUNDIALEstamos muito felizes e queremos agradecer por todo carinho e apoio que vocês tem nos dado, NÃO DESACREDITA!Conquistamos o vice mas a felicidade é de campeão! 💜💛 #GOVK https://t.co/9WJbvQ3KG2

Keyd, who were in the bottom spot in the league stage, had a huge turnaround in the finals as they finished in second place with 57 kills and 111 points. The team took the maximum number of booyahs in the finals, i.e., three.

Underdog team Magic Squad, who were runners-up in the league stages, secured third place with 104 points while Fluxo, led by star player Nobru, came fifth. League stage topper B4 Esports had a disastrous final as they finished 11th.

The event featured a prize pool of more than $150k (745k Brazillian Real). LOUD won more than $22k (105,000 Real) in prize money, while the first runner-up, Keyd, took home $18k (85,000 Real).

Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa

The 2022 World Series will be conducted next month in two phases: the Play-Ins and the Finals. A total of twelve teams will compete in play-ins on 14 May, of which only the top two will advance to the finals, which will take place on 21 May. The finals will see a battle between the top 12 best teams from all over the world competing against each other to win the title and a $2 million prize pool.

In the previous edition of FFWS, LOUD was the runner-up in both Play-ins and Grand Finals. The team will aim again for the world title this time around. Fluxo, who secured fourth place in the FFWS 2021 final, failed to qualify for the 2022 additions.

