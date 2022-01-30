Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) 7: Teams, format, prize pool, and more

The new season of the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF): 2022 will commence on February 5. The tournament will consist of two stages: the regular season and the grand finals. Let's take a look at the format and other details regarding this Free Fire event.
Format of the tournament
The top 18 teams of the country are divided into three groups of six teams each. These teams will battle in multi-week league stages, at the end of which the top 12 will advance to the finals, scheduled for April 16. Based on standings in group stages, the teams will be awarded headstart points ranging from 12 to 1 point which will be used in finals.
Participating teams in the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire 7
GROUP A
- B4 Esports
- Keyd
- Nitroxx Esports
- Team Liquid
- Miners.gg
- Cruzeiro Esports
GROUP B
- Fluxo
- LOUD
- Real Esports
- BD Vasco
- 00 Nation
- God Esports
GROUP C
- Corinthians FF
- Los Grandes
- Meta Gaming
- Tropa
- Magic Squad
- Liberty
Prizepool for the tournament
Prizes totaling 745,000 Brazilian Real (about 140K USD) will be given out, with the winner taking home 105,000 Real and the runner-up taking home 85,000 Real. The tournament will be streamed on Free Fire Brasil's Youtube Channel as well as the Booyah App.
Advancement to further tournaments
The top two teams will advance to the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022, which is scheduled to be held in May 2022 in Sentosa, Singapore. The winner will qualify for the finals while the first runner-up will be seeded into Play-ins.
B4 Esports, which dominated LBFF-6, is looking strong to repeat their triumph. Team Fluxo, led by star player Nobru, will be the focus of much attention. Keyd, the runners-up of LBFF-6, and SS Esports, who were runners-up in league stages, will also be in great contention.
Loud and Fluxo also represented Brazil in the World Series 2021 Singapore where Loud finished 2nd, while Fluxo came 4th.