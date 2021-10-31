B4 Esports crowned champions of Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) 6

The Grand Finals of the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF 6) concluded with B4 Esports emerging as champions. Twelve of the top teams in Brazil competed in the best-of-nine matches at the Estúdios Quanta Studio in São Paulo, Brazil.

B4 Esports had 40 kills and 111 points at the end of the finals. Their 12 point headstart points came to their rescue as the second-ranked team, Vivo Keyd, had 108 points. Vivo scored two Booyahs and secured three podium finishes, but their two-point headstart points ruined their chances of becoming champions.

Fan-favorite Fluxo replicated their group stage performance and secured third place with 106 points. Luck was not on their side as they finished in second place in five matches.

LOUD, another seasoned team, ranked fourth with 104 points. They were the most aggressive team with 46 kills and took two Booyahs in the finals.

Group Stage runners-up SS Esports had a middling tournament and ended up at sixth rank.

SS Esports' MTS007 became the MVP of the tournament, while LOUD's Will was named the Brabo da Galera (Fan-voted Best Player).

Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) 6 finals standings

1. B4 Esports - 111 points

2. Vivo Keyd - 108 points

3. Fluxo - 106 points

4. LOUD - 104 points

5. Corinthians FF - 90 points

6. SS Esports - 85 points

7. Los Grandes - 68 points

8. Meta Gaming - 66 points

9. Tropa - 66 points

10. Nitroxx Top10 - 52 points

11. Netshoes Miners - 47 points

12. Team Coda Solid - 35 points

Prizepool Distribution and Future roadmap

Out of the 745,000 Brazilian Real (roughly $132k) prize pool, B4 Esports took home 105,000 Brazilian Real (around $18.5k) while Vivo Keyd won 85,000 Real. Nobru led Fluxo and was rewarded with 75,000 Real.

These top 12 teams have also qualified for stage 1 of the LBFF 2022. TSM FTX eliminated in the group stages must be eligible through the Promotion Series in LBFF 2022.

