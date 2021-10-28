Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) 6 Finals: Qualified teams, schedule, and more

The Grand Final of the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF 6 ) is scheduled for this coming Saturday, 30 October 2021. A total of twelve top teams from Brazil will battle it out over nine matches at Estúdios Quanta Studio in São Paulo, Brazil for the ultimate title.

League Stages Results

The eight-week-long league stage concluded on 18 October 2021 and was topped by B4 Esports. They were followed by SS Esports, who surprised everyone with their great performance. Fan favorite Fluxo came in third, while FFWS runners-up LOUD was sixth.

LBFF 5 champion Vivo Keyd had a poor group stage performance as they finished in ninth place. It was also a disappointing season for TSM as they failed to even qualify for the finals.

In the finals, the top 10 teams of the league stages will get headstart points based on their league rankings. The top-ranked team B4 Esports will get 12 points followed by SS Esports with nine points and so on.

Teams in the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) 6 Finals

1. B4 Esports

2. SS Esports

3. Fluxo

4. Corinthians FF

5. Tropa

6. LOUD

7. Nitroxx Top10

8. Netshoes Miners

9. Vivo Keyd

10. Team Coda Solid

11. Los Grandes

12. Meta Gaming

Prize pool and streaming details

The tournament has a prize pool of 745,000 Brazilian Real (roughly 135K USD), of which the winner will take home 105,000 Real and the runners-up will receive 85,000 Real. The finals will be streamed on the Free Fire Brasil YouTube channel/Booyah app at 1:00 GMT (06:30 PM IST).

For fans, the LBFF finals will be a fun and exciting event to watch, while for the players, this will certainly be a serious test of their skill and grit. The focus will be definitely on the Nobru-led Fluxo and defending champion Vivo Keyd to see how they fare under the immense pressure.

Edited by Atul S