Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) 6: Teams, format, schedule, and more

From today, 28 August, onwards, the Brazilian League of Free Fire (LBFF) will commence its sixth season. The tournament will be divided into two parts: the group stage and the grand finals.

In the former, the top 18 teams are divided into three groups of six sides. The top 12 teams will qualify for the grand finals, and the 13th to 16th position teams will enter the promotion series. The bottom two teams will be relegated to series B.

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 745,000 Brazillian Real (around 140K USD) and will be streamed on the Free Fire Brasil YouTube channel and Booyah app.

Vivo Keyd, who won the LBFF 5, would like to repeat their success. There will be a lot of attention on Fluxo, the team led by star player Nobru. With the acquisition of Black Dragons Esports, TSM-FTX will also embark on its Free Fire journey in the region.

Participating teams in the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) 6

Vivo Keyd Corinthians FF Fluxo Netshoes Miners Meta Gaming B4 Esports Nitroxx Top10 SS Esports Furia Esports LOUD Los Grandes Team Coda Solid TSM-FTX Xiside Bonde Amazon Cripz Real Esports Tropa

Schedule for group stages

Week 1

28 September - Saturday (13:00 GMT) - Group A x B

29 September - Sunday (13:00) - Group A x C

Week 2

04 September - Saturday (13:00) - Group B x C

05 September - Sunday (13:00) - Group B x A

Week 3

11 September - Saturday (13:00) - Group C x A

12 September - Sunday (13:00) - Group C x B

Week 4

18 September - Saturday (13:00) - Group A x B

19 September - Sunday (13:00) - Group A x C

Week 5

25 September - Saturday (13:00) - Group B x C

26 September - Sunday (13:00) - Group B x A

Week 6

02 October - Saturday (13:00) - Group C x A

03 October - Sunday (13:00) - Group C x B

Week 7

09 October - Saturday (13:00) - Group A x B

10 October - Sunday (13:00) - Group A x C

11 October - Second (19:00) - Group B x C

Week 8

16 October - Saturday (1:00 p.m.) - Group B x A

17 October - Sunday (1:00 p.m.) - Group C x A

18 October - Second (7:00 p.m.) - Group C x B

The group stage will be played from 28 August to 18 October.

Aqui é só jogador caro, tropa! 🥶

Bora relembrar quem foram os MVPs das últimas LBFFs?



Da LBFF 1 foi o @fluxo_Japabkr, LBFF 3 o @loud_cauan1, LBFF 4 o @SRuandrx, e na LBFF 5, o @fluxo_syaz! 🔥



Lembrando que a #LBFF 6 começa dia 28! pic.twitter.com/YpfePBjFNN — Free Fire Esports Brasil - #LBFF (@FFesportsBR) August 19, 2021

Depending on their position in the group stages, the top 10 teams will also receive headstart points in the finals. The grand final will take place on October 30 at 1:00 pm (GMT).

