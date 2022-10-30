Tundra Esports crowned The International 2022 Dota 2 champion after routing Team Secret 3-0 in the Grand Final

After weeks of dominant Dota 2 gameplay, exceptional team synergy and out-maneuvering opponents, Tundra Esports has managed to get their hands on the Aegis of Champions after dispatching off Team Secret in an extremely dominant fashion. The best-of-5 series ended with Tundra winning 3-0 against Puppey's men.

TUNDRA @TundraEsports



Thankyou for the amazing support! Now let’s go fucking party 🍾 THE AEGIS IS OURS! #TI11 CHAMPIONSThankyou #TundraTribe for the amazing support! Now let’s go fucking party 🍾 THE AEGIS IS OURS! #TI11 CHAMPIONS 🏆Thankyou #TundraTribe🔻 for the amazing support! Now let’s go fucking party 🍾 https://t.co/vU26BGF96y

The International 2022 saw 20 teams participate with the last two coming in from the Last Chance Qualifier. Team Secret and Team Liquid, who won the LCQ slots, managed to make their way to the Lower Bracket Finals where the former saw off the latter.

Team Secret's hopes of winning the Aegis of Champions were utterly dashed. Tundra Esports had an exceptional run in the upper bracket, 2-0'ing every team other than Secret. The final saw a similarly dominant outing, with Tundra winning the series in straight games.

Tundra Esports is the new Dota 2 TI champion after they destroyed Team Secret

Yet another chapter of Dota 2 The International comes to its inevitable conclusion after much hype, pomp and controversy. The dust has finally settled and Tundra Esports is left standing, holding the hallowed Aegis of Champions in their hands. Nobody can deny that the EU team truly deserves the crown.

The International @dota2ti Congratulations to skiter, Nine, 33, Saksa, and Sneyking - dropping just one game during the entire Main Stage and taking the Grand Finals 3-0, they emerge victorious on their quest for the Aegis. Tundra Esports are your #TI11 Champions!Congratulations to skiter, Nine, 33, Saksa, and Sneyking - dropping just one game during the entire Main Stage and taking the Grand Finals 3-0, they emerge victorious on their quest for the Aegis. Tundra Esports are your #TI11 Champions! 🎉 Congratulations to skiter, Nine, 33, Saksa, and Sneyking - dropping just one game during the entire Main Stage and taking the Grand Finals 3-0, they emerge victorious on their quest for the Aegis. https://t.co/R1bhFziPq2

Tundra Esports' performance in the upper bracket up until the Grand Final left no doubt that the team had impeccable synergy, draft understanding, and discipline as they dismantled one team after the other. The role that Aui_2000, the coach of Tundra Esports, is undeniable with him becoming the first person in Dota 2 to win the Aegis of Champions as a player and a coach.

Tundra Esports outplayed Team Secret's picks and tactics in each of the three games. As the panel noted, the idea of coupling Wraith Pact and Mage Slayer to not only mitigate Secret's Leshrac but nearly negate was an impeccable plan from Tundra.

TUNDRA @TundraEsports YES BABY THATS WHAT WE WANNA SEE! 🥵🥵🥵 YES BABY THATS WHAT WE WANNA SEE! 🥵🥵🥵 https://t.co/TFT0PD514e

No matter who Team Secret picked during the drafting phase or performed during the early stages of the game, Tundra Esports answered back and closed off each game with utter dominance. It was clear that the players trusted each other to follow-through and support their moves.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 An enduring revenant reveals herself with promises of a ruinous reckoning to follow. Pierce the veil between the living and the damned as a new hero — Muerta — arrives to haunt the lanes in early 2023. An enduring revenant reveals herself with promises of a ruinous reckoning to follow. Pierce the veil between the living and the damned as a new hero — Muerta — arrives to haunt the lanes in early 2023. https://t.co/ZCXDpeOT5f

Earlier this year, Sportskeeda engaged with Saksa to discuss his goals with the team. He clearly stated that he intended to win The International when the time comes and he, along with his teamnates, has managed to do just that.

While the post-TI blues will soon settle in after the hype and excitement of the last few weeks, Dota 2 fans need not worry. Part 2 of the Battle Pass will soon be launched in-game and Muerta, the upcoming new hero, will be released in early 2023. Till then, congratulations to Tundra Esports on becoming the new The International champion!

Poll : 0 votes