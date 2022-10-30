Dota 2 TI 11 Grand Final live updates: Team Secret takes on Tundra Esports for the Aegis of Champions

The Grand Final of this year's Dota 2 The International is underway with fans eagerly waiting to see whether Puppey manages to pick up the Aegis of Champions or if Tundra continues their dominant form.

The Aegis of Champions for Dota 2 players (Image via Valve)

The International 11 has seen some excellent Dota 2 teamplays, nail-biting comebacks, and everything in between over the last few weeks. Amidst victorious roars, heartbreaking eliminations and surprise twists, one more match remains before we crown this year's best of the best.

Read on to find live updates of the Dota 2 best-of-five of the Grand Final that is currently going on in Singapore.

Team Secret vs Tundra Esports: Dota 2 TI 11 Grand Final live updates

Game 1

Team Secret (Radiant): Leshrac, Tiny, Enigma, Lich, Pudge

Leshrac, Tiny, Enigma, Lich, Pudge Tundra Esports (Dire): Tusk, Mirana, Hoodwink, Naga Siren, Tidehunter

Fighting began even before the game even started with Hoodwink managing the first blood on Enigma with Leshrac getting a return kill on Tusk. TI 11 has seen some insane fights and clashes and these teams had no intention of stopping that.

Skirmishes continued with both teams making moves. Tundra's supports kept enabling their cores with the team managing a slight lead around the 8 minute mark. Naga Siren and Leshrac both managed to farm well early in the lane. Naga Siren tried to make a play on Enigma with Tusk soon after but Leshrac was smoked and close-by.

Resolution turned with a Black Hole and Tundra quickly lost three heroes, including their core. Secret's aggressive pace did not stop with the players picking up one kill after the other. Tundra finally managed to get a kill on Pudge after showing up with enough numbers.

The control over the Dota 2 match see-sawed between the two as both teams vyed to get a strong footing in game 1. By 17 mins, Dire had lost two Tier 1s, top and mid lane, while Radiant had only lost the bottom Tier 1, yet Tundra had amassed a 6k lead by then.

Tundra dived under the bottom Tier 2 tower to eliminate Enigma in quick fashion with Tusk and Hoodwink setting up the kills. Tundra kept pressuring the same lane. In a later fight, Pudge got taken down under bottom Tier 2 tower. Secret tried to respond with a kill of their own, but Tundra killed two more heroes with Tidehundter expending Ravage.

Tundra's aggressive pressuring meant Team Secret had to continuously address the middle and bottom lanes as Naga Siren farmed up her items in peace. Her illusions also quickly furthered her net worth. Tean Secret kept trying to poke and prod, but 22 minutes in Pudge had only two Flesh Heap stacks.

Pressure from Tundra Esports continued with them being able to kill both Pudge and Tiny before taking down the Tier 2 tower in the middle lane. Secret clearly was lacking enough damage to tear through their opponents' lineup.

A messy fight broke out around the Roshan pit, with each team casting all their abilities trying to take the other down. The Wraith Pact paid dividends as Tundra came out on top with Secret losing four heroes. Tusk picked up the Aegis but lost it in the same fight.

Secret kept leaking kills one after the other, with Tundra snowballing out of control in the Dota 2 game. Pudge rarely had any say in what was happening in the game. By 30 mins, Tundra had a 21k net worth lead with Radiant's Tier 3 middle tower down. Secret tried to set out from their base and take down Tundra with a Black Hole, but it was in vain.

Team Secret @ #TI11 @teamsecret losing to Naga two days in a row, we're stuck in a loop losing to Naga two days in a row, we're stuck in a loop https://t.co/ORPOPuUlib

Tundra dismantled any threat from Secret with discipline and authority. They quickly took down the barracks in the middle and bottom lanes. Any chance of Secret coming back looked bleaker by the minute. Secret tried to go for a kill on Tidehunter in the Radiant triangle but they barely had any damage to kill the hero.

Tundra claimed the second Roshan and placed Aegis on Naga Siren. Tundra claimed the mega creeps soon after, with Secret not being able to mount any sort of defense. A Ravage followed, Secret heroes kept falling like flies and they finally called gg on Game 1 of the Grand Final of Dota 2 TI 11.

Game 2

Team Secret (Radiant): Leshrac, Tusk, Chen, Bristleback, Morphling

Leshrac, Tusk, Chen, Bristleback, Morphling Tundra Esports (Dire): Visage, Marci, Arc Warden, Chaos Knight, Phoenix

Tundra Esports started the match with a double kill on 33's Visage. Marci and Visage kept pressuring the Secret's duo. Even though Bristleback kept spamming Quill Spray and bringing Marci low in health, Tundra's Dota 2 heroes yet again brought down the Secret core.

TUNDRA @TundraEsports What can you even do? 🤷 What can you even do? 🤷 https://t.co/i4AcVSuKvl

Secret finally managed to get a kill on Marci by Bristleback after Puppey's Chen fell to Tundra. Morphling and Tusk jumped on Phoenix and Arc Warden in the Dire jungle before the 10 minute mark. Phoenix went down but Arc Warden, along with Visage, managed to kill both of Secret's heroes.

Leshrac and Morphling moved to the top half of the map to secure a kill on Phoenix again and bring down the Tier 1 tower, with Tundra not willing to put up any defense. Phoenix died yet again soon after with Secret invading the Dire jungle and then getting a kill on Marci in the middle lane.

The Chen army and Morphling took down the Tier 1 Dire middle tower as both teams' cores kept farming creeps and building up their net worth. The presence of Visage and Arc Warden in the bottom lane meant that Secret's Tier 1 tower fell quickly.

Secret smoked, invaded the Dire jungle and killed Marci. They quickly turned the momentum to take down Roshan and put Aegis on Morphling. Although Arc Warden sat at the top of the net worth list as expected, Morphling and Leshrac were catching up quickly.

Unlike game 1, they did not constantly engage in full-on skirmishes. Both Dota 2 teams were content in farming, taking down towers and playing in different parts of the map. Secret kept applying the pressure as Tundra skittered out, recognizing the threat the team possessed and the added advantage of Aegis.

A team fight breaks out in the middle lane, with a BKB Bristleback running amok. Tundra was able to take down Morphling's first fight. Both teams disengage as Phoenix uses Supernova. Yet, Tundra's aggression is punished as Secret is able to kill Chaos Knight. The gold lead sat at 4k with Secret taking over the Dire triangle.

TUNDRA @TundraEsports YES BABY THATS WHAT WE WANNA SEE! 🥵🥵🥵 YES BABY THATS WHAT WE WANNA SEE! 🥵🥵🥵 https://t.co/TFT0PD514e

The next fight began in Dire jungle with Chaos Knight having respawned. Tundra quickly dispatched off Morphling, Leshrac and Tusk, with Secret unable to quickly take out Chaos Knight. Tundra followed it by taking the top Tier 1 tower. Tundra kept building their momentum and took out the bottom Tier 2 tower.

They quickly swept across the map to take out Secret's Tusk in the Dire jungle. By then, Tundra had already picked up Mage Slayer and Assault Cuirass to mitigate incoming damage. Roshan spawned soon after as both Dota 2 teams huddled around that part of the map.

Having Arc Warden in a Dota 2 match means that the team can always use the double to shove the lanes. The fight began around the Roshan pit with Tundra quickly killing off Chen and Tusk. They brought Roshan down extremely quickly with Chaos Knight picking up Aegis while Arc Warden took the Aghanim's Shard.

Team Secret managed to pick Visage off in Radiant jungle to catch some respite. Both teams traded kills here and there, but Secret was unable to find and take down the real Arc Warden. By 30 minutes, the Dota 2 hero had 22k net worth with Morphling coming second with 16k.

Tundra's pushing prowess was on full display as they kept taking one tower after the other. They converted their momentum to quickly take down the middle Tier 3 towers. The Visage birds were a nuisance to deal with. A big fight broke out in the middle lane with both teams losing cores.

Secret bought back on two heroes to dispact off three Tundra heroes. Secret started pushing forward to capitalize on the momentum. They did find Arc Warden but were not able to take him before he teleported out. Leshrac's abilities meant they could easily take down structures. Dire bottom Tier 2 was destroyed.

Secret smoked quickly after and invaded Dire jungle with Visage meeting a violent death before he could do anything. But Tundra was able to hit back by killing Leshrac and revealing their Scythe of Vyse. A sudden pause followed a little later with Phoenix unable to use his courier.

