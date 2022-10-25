Dota 2 The International 11 finals: Schedule, where to watch, and more

The Dota 2 The International (TI) 11 playoffs are over, and the game's fans are eagerly waiting for the next weekend to arrive.
The last leg of the tournament's Main Event is almost upon us, and we finally know the top four teams that will be vying for the hallowed Aegis of Champions.
The Main Event began with the playoffs, which were held from October 20, 2022, to October 23, 2022, with 16 qualified teams from the Group Stage. The playoffs had viewers on the edge of their seats as they boasted high-octane gameplay, near-impossible comebacks, shocking defeats, and everything in between.
As the dust settled, four teams were left standing, with many of the Dota 2 TI 11 favorites having made an unceremonious exit. With two more days left before the finals of the biggest Dota 2 tournament of the calendar year, players are eager to see who picks up the crown at the end.
Everything fans need to know about the finals of Dota 2 The International 11
The Dota 2 The International 11 finals will take place from October 29, 2022, to October 30, 2022, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The playoffs were held at SunTech Singapore.
There are four matches left to be played, equally distributed between the two days. While every other series will be a best-of-three affair, the Grand Final will take place as a best-of-five series.
The International 11 finals schedule
The finals schedule for the International 11 finals is as follows:
Day 1 - October 29
Day 2 - October 30
The International 11 prize pool distribution
Where to watch
Dota 2 fans will be able to catch the live proceedings of both days on the official Twitch channel of The International, as well as several different language broadcasts. They are as follows:
- EN: https://twitch.tv/dota2ti
- ES: https://twitch.tv/dota2ti_es
- PT: https://twitch.tv/dota2ti_pt
- RU: https://twitch.tv/dota2ti_ru
- CN: https://twitch.tv/dota2ti_cn
The playoffs in this year's TI were an exciting affair. The first day saw the longest Main Event match in TI history between RNG and Entity and the shock exit of the reigning champions at the hands of BOOM Esports. EG dominated the Group Stage but were eliminated quickly on Day 2.
Team Secret and Tundra Esports continued their dominant form in the Upper Brackets, setting up a date in the Upper Bracket Finals.
Meanwhile, PSG.LGD's hopes and dreams for a TI were again dashed at the hands of Team Aster. Team Liquid continued their marauding run after seeing off OG 2-0 and a closely-fought series against Thunder Awaken, with both teams coming close to knocking the other out.
With the exit of Team Spirit, it was assured that this year's TI will see a new champion. It remains to be seen who will claim the Aegis of Champions on Sunday.