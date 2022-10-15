Create

DOTA 2 The International 11 Group Stage live updates: Schedule, qualified teams, where to watch & more

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Oct 15, 2022 12:21 PM IST
The International 2022 is set to be the biggest ever (Image via Valve)
The time DOTA 2 fans wait for every year with bated breath is finally here. The International (TI) 2022 has begun in the garden city of Singapore. This year's TI Group Stage will have 20 teams participating with the matches being spread across four days.

Check out some photos from last night's Ring Ceremony, honoring #TI10 winners @Team__Spirit! https://t.co/zHpqmpaGsu

12 teams booked their seats at TI 11 by qualifying through the DOTA Pro Circuit (DPC). Six others made their way by winning their respective Regional Qualifiers. All the qualified teams for the Group Stage were confirmed earlier this week, with the last two victorious teams emerging at the conclusion of the Last Chance Qualifier.

Everything one needs to know about the Group Stage for DOTA 2 The International 11

The Group Stage matches are being held from October 15 - 18 with the qualified DOTA 2 teams divided into two groups. The format for the Group Stage is a single round-robin Best of 2 matches. The top four teams from each group will move forward to the Upper Bracket of the Main Event.

And here are the last set of photos from #TI11 Photo Days. https://t.co/84EMp07ui6

The Lower Bracket of the Main Event will be populated by teams who are ranked 5th - 8th in their respective groups while the remaining teams will be eliminated. 16 teams will be taking part in this year's TI Main Event.

The group divisions are as follows:

Group A

  • BetBoom Team
  • BOOM Esports
  • Evil Geniuses
  • Gaimin Gladiators
  • Hokori
  • OG
  • PSG.LGD
  • Royal Never Give Up
  • Soniqs
  • Team Liquid

Group B

  • beastcoast
  • Entity
  • Fnatic
  • Talon Esports
  • Team Aster
  • Team Secret
  • Team Spirit
  • Thunder Awaken
  • TSM
  • Tundra Esports

The International 11 Group Stage: Matches & Standings

Group A

StandingsTeamRecord
1Evil Geniuses1-0-0
1Gaimin Gladiators1-0-0
1OG1-0-0
4Hokori0-1-0
4PSG.LGD0-1-0
4Royal Never Give Up0-1-0
4Team Liquid0-1-0
8BetBoom Team0-0-1
8BOOM Esports0-0-1
8Soniqs0-0-1

Group B

StandingsTeamRecords
1beastcoast0-1-0
1Entity0-1-0
1Team Secret0-1-0
1Thunder Awaken0-1-0
Fnatic0-0-0
Talon Esports0-0-0
Team Aster0-0-0
Team Spirit0-0-0
TSM0-0-0
Tundra Esports0-0-0

Day 1: October 15 - Stream A

MatchResult
EG vs Soniqs2-0
Secret vs Thunder Awaken1-1
PSG.LGD vs EG
TSpirit vs Entity
EG vs OG

Day 1: October 15 - Stream B

MatchResult
Liquid vs RNG1-1
Fnatic vs TSpirit0-1
Liquid vs Soniqs
Fnatic vs Thunder Awaken
PSG.LGD vs Soniqs

Day 1: October 15 - Stream C

MatchResult
PSG.LGD vs Hokori1-1
beastcoast vs Entity1-1
BOOM vs Hokori
Secret vs beastcoast
Liquid vs BetBoom

Day 1: October 15 - Stream D

MatchResult
OG vs BOOM2-0
TSM vs Talon0-1
OG vs GG
TSM vs Tundra
RNG vs BOOM

Day 1: October 15 - Stream E

MatchResult
GG vs BetBoom2-0
Tundra vs Aster0-1
RNG vs BetBoom
Aster vs Talon
Hokori vs GG

(All information has been taken from PGL's official post and Liquipedia. Any changes on their end will be updated here.)

Where to watch

The Group Stage for DOTA 2 TI 11 can be watched live on PGL's official YouTube and Twitch channels. They are as follows:

The Group Stage for #TI11 begins now! Watch all of today's games on:▶️ Youtube: youtube.com/pgl🔴 Twitch: A - twitch.tv/pgl_dota2 B - twitch.tv/pgl_dota2en2 C - twitch.tv/pgl_dota2en3 D - twitch.tv/pgl_dota2en4 E - twitch.tv/pgl_dota2en5 https://t.co/FVPYXzyYSY

DOTA 2 fans can also catch the stream in-game.

That's all there is to know for now. Rest assured, the page will be kept up-to-date with live results and any other important changes as and when revealed. So, keep an eye out for regular DOTA 2 updates regarding the TI 11 Group Stage.

