DOTA 2 The International 11 Group Stage live updates: Schedule, qualified teams, where to watch & more

The time DOTA 2 fans wait for every year with bated breath is finally here. The International (TI) 2022 has begun in the garden city of Singapore. This year's TI Group Stage will have 20 teams participating with the matches being spread across four days.
12 teams booked their seats at TI 11 by qualifying through the DOTA Pro Circuit (DPC). Six others made their way by winning their respective Regional Qualifiers. All the qualified teams for the Group Stage were confirmed earlier this week, with the last two victorious teams emerging at the conclusion of the Last Chance Qualifier.
Everything one needs to know about the Group Stage for DOTA 2 The International 11
The Group Stage matches are being held from October 15 - 18 with the qualified DOTA 2 teams divided into two groups. The format for the Group Stage is a single round-robin Best of 2 matches. The top four teams from each group will move forward to the Upper Bracket of the Main Event.
The Lower Bracket of the Main Event will be populated by teams who are ranked 5th - 8th in their respective groups while the remaining teams will be eliminated. 16 teams will be taking part in this year's TI Main Event.
The group divisions are as follows:
Group A
- BetBoom Team
- BOOM Esports
- Evil Geniuses
- Gaimin Gladiators
- Hokori
- OG
- PSG.LGD
- Royal Never Give Up
- Soniqs
- Team Liquid
Group B
- beastcoast
- Entity
- Fnatic
- Talon Esports
- Team Aster
- Team Secret
- Team Spirit
- Thunder Awaken
- TSM
- Tundra Esports
The International 11 Group Stage: Matches & Standings
Group A
Group B
Day 1: October 15 - Stream A
Day 1: October 15 - Stream B
Day 1: October 15 - Stream C
Day 1: October 15 - Stream D
Day 1: October 15 - Stream E
(All information has been taken from PGL's official post and Liquipedia. Any changes on their end will be updated here.)
Where to watch
The Group Stage for DOTA 2 TI 11 can be watched live on PGL's official YouTube and Twitch channels. They are as follows:
- YouTube: youtube.com/pgl
- Twitch: A - http://twitch.tv/pgl_dota2 || B - http://twitch.tv/pgl_dota2en2 || C - http://twitch.tv/pgl_dota2en3 || D - http://twitch.tv/pgl_dota2en4 || E - http://twitch.tv/pgl_dota2en5
DOTA 2 fans can also catch the stream in-game.
That's all there is to know for now. Rest assured, the page will be kept up-to-date with live results and any other important changes as and when revealed. So, keep an eye out for regular DOTA 2 updates regarding the TI 11 Group Stage.