DOTA 2 The International 11 Group Stage live updates: Schedule, qualified teams, where to watch & more

The time DOTA 2 fans wait for every year with bated breath is finally here. The International (TI) 2022 has begun in the garden city of Singapore. This year's TI Group Stage will have 20 teams participating with the matches being spread across four days.

12 teams booked their seats at TI 11 by qualifying through the DOTA Pro Circuit (DPC). Six others made their way by winning their respective Regional Qualifiers. All the qualified teams for the Group Stage were confirmed earlier this week, with the last two victorious teams emerging at the conclusion of the Last Chance Qualifier.

Everything one needs to know about the Group Stage for DOTA 2 The International 11

The Group Stage matches are being held from October 15 - 18 with the qualified DOTA 2 teams divided into two groups. The format for the Group Stage is a single round-robin Best of 2 matches. The top four teams from each group will move forward to the Upper Bracket of the Main Event.

The Lower Bracket of the Main Event will be populated by teams who are ranked 5th - 8th in their respective groups while the remaining teams will be eliminated. 16 teams will be taking part in this year's TI Main Event.

The group divisions are as follows:

Group A

BetBoom Team

BOOM Esports

Evil Geniuses

Gaimin Gladiators

Hokori

OG

PSG.LGD

Royal Never Give Up

Soniqs

Team Liquid

Group B

beastcoast

Entity

Fnatic

Talon Esports

Team Aster

Team Secret

Team Spirit

Thunder Awaken

TSM

Tundra Esports

The International 11 Group Stage: Matches & Standings

Group A

Standings Team Record 1 Evil Geniuses 1-0-0 1 Gaimin Gladiators 1-0-0 1 OG 1-0-0 4 Hokori 0-1-0 4 PSG.LGD 0-1-0 4 Royal Never Give Up 0-1-0 4 Team Liquid 0-1-0 8 BetBoom Team 0-0-1 8 BOOM Esports 0-0-1 8 Soniqs 0-0-1

Group B

Standings Team Records 1 beastcoast 0-1-0 1 Entity 0-1-0 1 Team Secret 0-1-0 1 Thunder Awaken 0-1-0 Fnatic 0-0-0 Talon Esports 0-0-0 Team Aster 0-0-0 Team Spirit 0-0-0 TSM 0-0-0 Tundra Esports 0-0-0

Day 1: October 15 - Stream A

Match Result EG vs Soniqs 2-0 Secret vs Thunder Awaken 1-1 PSG.LGD vs EG TSpirit vs Entity EG vs OG

Day 1: October 15 - Stream B

Match Result Liquid vs RNG 1-1 Fnatic vs TSpirit 0-1 Liquid vs Soniqs Fnatic vs Thunder Awaken PSG.LGD vs Soniqs

Day 1: October 15 - Stream C

Match Result PSG.LGD vs Hokori 1-1 beastcoast vs Entity 1-1 BOOM vs Hokori Secret vs beastcoast Liquid vs BetBoom

Day 1: October 15 - Stream D

Match Result OG vs BOOM 2-0 TSM vs Talon 0-1 OG vs GG TSM vs Tundra RNG vs BOOM

Day 1: October 15 - Stream E

Match Result GG vs BetBoom 2-0 Tundra vs Aster 0-1 RNG vs BetBoom Aster vs Talon Hokori vs GG

Where to watch

The Group Stage for DOTA 2 TI 11 can be watched live on PGL's official YouTube and Twitch channels. They are as follows:

DOTA 2 fans can also catch the stream in-game.

That's all there is to know for now. Rest assured, the page will be kept up-to-date with live results and any other important changes as and when revealed. So, keep an eye out for regular DOTA 2 updates regarding the TI 11 Group Stage.

