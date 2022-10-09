Create

DOTA 2 The International 11 Last Chance Qualifier playoffs: Schedule, qualified teams, where to watch, and more

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Oct 09, 2022 08:07 PM IST
The Last Chance Qualifier (Image via PGL)
The Last Chance Qualifier for DOTA 2 The International 11 is well underway. After two days of high-octane battles, the dust finally settles on the group stage. Fans finally have an idea of how the upper and lower brackets of the playoffs of the Last Chance Qualifier will look and it is clear that they are in for a treat.

Being held in Singapore, the Last Chance Qualifier holds the last two available seats for the participating teams to grab. Two teams from each region placed second and third in their Regional Qualifier and were divided into two groups.

LCQ is basically a TI before TI#TI11 https://t.co/3DBKITrLQr

The group stage saw them clash in a single round-robin Best of Two matches. The top four teams from each advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs, while the remaining ones are slotted into the lower bracket of the playoffs.

Everything one needs to know about the upcoming Last Chance Qualifier playoffs for DOTA 2 The International 11

The playoffs will be held from October 10 to October 12 and will feature Best of Three matches in the double-elimination bracket. In the end, two victorious teams from the Winner Bracket Final and Lower Bracket Final will claim their deserved spots at The International 11.

The standings after the completion of the group stage of the Last Chance Qualifier are as follows:

Group A

StandingsTeamRecord
1Natus Vincere2-3-0
2Vici Gaming2-2-1
3Team Secret1-4-0
4Polaris Esports2-2-1
5nouns1-2-2
6Tempest0-1-4

Group B

StandingsTeamRecord
1Team Liquid3-2-0
2Xtreme Gaming2-2-1
3Virtus.pro1-3-1
4T11-3-1
5Infamous0-3-2
6Wildcard Gaming0-3-2
TI11 LCQ Playoffs Bracket. #TI11 #Dota2 https://t.co/XFhA9k5U42

The schedule for the playoffs is as follows:

Upper Bracket

UB QuarterfinalsResults
NAVI vs T1
Team Secret vs Xtreme Gaming
Virtus.pro vs Vici Gaming
Team Liquid vs Polaris Esports
UB Semifinals
TBD vs TBD
TBD vs TBD
UB Final
TBD vs TBD

Lower Bracket

LB Round 1Results
TBD vs Tempest
TBD vs Infamous
TBD vs nouns
TBD vs Wildcard Gaming
LB Round 2
TBD vs TBD
TBD vs TBD
LB Quarterfinals
Loser of UB Semifinals #2 vs TBD
Loser of UB Semifinals #1 vs TBD
LB Semifinal
TBD vs TBD
LB Final
Loser of UB Final vs TBD

All information has been taken from PGL and Liquipedia. Any changes on their end will be updated here shortly.

Where to watch

PGL, who is organizing The International this time around, has already revealed where DOTA 2 fans can catch the Last Chance Qualifier playoffs. The matches on the first two days, October 10 and 11, will be streamed on two different channels, according to official information. The last day will be featured on PGL's main DOTA 2 channel.

DOTA 2 fans will be able to catch the live stream of the playoffs on the above-mentioned links to see whether their favorite teams can make the cut-off.

Each of them will be putting their all on the line for the last opportunity to make their way to The International 2022.

That's all there is to know for now, as has been revealed by the organizers. We will keep this page updated with more information as and when revealed, so keep it saved for regular DOTA 2 LCQ updates.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta
