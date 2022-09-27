DOTA 2 The International 11 Last Chance Qualifier: Schedule, participating teams, where to watch, & more

By the end of the DOTA 2 Arlington Major last month, fans knew the 12 teams that directly qualified through the DOTA Pro Circuit (DPC). Six more secured an invitation by winning their respective Regional Qualifiers. Two more seats are up for grabs and 12 teams will fight amongst themselves, vying for it early next month in the Last Chance Qualifier.

The International (TI) 11 fervor is in full swing among the DOTA 2 faithful. Battle Pass 2022 is finally here and even though it has run into criticism, it still signals the start of the TI season and the mirth and joy surrounding it. With each passing day, the excitement only increases.

The Last Chance Qualifier will reveal the last two DOTA 2 teams who will get the last seats in the Group Stage and fans will surely be excited to see if their favorite teams make the cut.

Everything one needs to know about the upcoming Last Chance Qualifier for DOTA 2 The International 11

The DOTA 2 TI 11 Last Chance Qualifier marks the final opportunity that these teams will have to stake their claim for the two remaining spots available at this year's TI. Each of these teams has enough talent to make a case for being deserving of TI 11 invitations and LCQ is the perfect event for them to showcase th.

The 12 participating teams constitute two teams taken from each region, who were placed second and third in each of the Regional Qualifiers. They are as follows:

nouns

Wildcard Gaming

Infamous

Tempest

Team Secret

Team Liquid

Virtus.pro (erstwhile Outsiders)

Natus Vincere

Xtreme Gaming

Vici Gaming

Polaris Esports

T1

These DOTA 2 teams are divided into two groups of six teams each. The group stage (October 8 - October 9) will be a single round-robin with all matches being of Best of 2.

The top four teams from each group will make their way to the upper bracket of the playoffs and the remaining teams from each group will be placed in the lower bracket.

The Playoffs (October 10 - October 12) will be a double-elimination bracket with all matches being Best of 3. Two teams from here will qualify for TI 11. The group divisions are as follows:

Group A:

Natus Vincere

nouns

Polaris Esports

Team Secret

Tempest

Vici Gaming

Group B:

Infamous

T1

Team Liquid

Virtus.pro

Wildcard Gaming

Xtreme Gaming

The Last Chance Qualifier Schedule (Group Stage): October 8 - 9

October 8 - Stream A

Match Time (In SGT) Result Secret vs Tempest 10:00 T1 vs Liquid 12:30 nouns vs Polaris 15: 00 Xtreme vs VP 17:30

October 8 - Stream B

Match Time (In SGT) Result nouns vs Navi 10:00 Polaris vs Navi 12:30 Tempest vs VG 15:00 Tempest vs Navi 17:30

October 8 - Stream C

Match Time (In SGT) Result Xtreme vs Liquid 10:00 Xtreme vs WG 12:30 WG vs VP 15:00 Liquid vs Infamous 17:00

October 8 - Stream D

Match Time (In SGT) Result VP vs Infamous 10:00 VG vs Secret 12:30 T1 vs Infamous 15:00 Secret vs nouns 17:30

(All information has been taken from PGL's official post and will be further updated as the organization reveals more data about the schedule)

Group A

Standings Team Record 1 Natus Vincere 2 nouns 3 Polaris Esports 4 Team Secret 5 Tempest 6 Vici Gaming

Group B

Standings Team Record 1 Infamous 2 T1 3 Team Liquid 4 Virtus.pro 5 Wildcard Gaming 6 Xtreme Gaming

Where to watch

The Group Stage will have four games being played simultaneously on four different streams:

Stream A: twitch.tv/pgl_dota2 | youtube.com/pgl

Stream B: twitch.tv/pgl_dota2en2 | youtube.com/pgl

Stream C: twitch.tv/pgl_dota2en3 | youtube.com/pgl

Stream D: twitch.tv/pgl_dota2en4 | youtube.com/pgl

For the Playoffs, the first two days will be streamed on: twitch.tv/pgl_dota2, twitch.tv/pgl_dota2en2 | youtube.com/pgl and the last day will be showcased on: twitch.tv/pgl_dota2 | youtube.com/pgl.

That's all there is for now, as revealed by the organizers. The page will be updated with more information as and when revealed, so keep an eye out for regular DOTA 2 updates regarding the LCQ.

