DOTA 2 The International 2022: Tickets, all invited teams, and more

As the final Major in the current DOTA Pro Circuit (DPC) season comes to a close, DOTA 2 fans are gearing up for the annual extravaganza of The International (TI). Valve recently announced ticket information for this year's iteration, and fans have also learned about the 12 pro teams who have secured a direct invite to the grand stage.

The International is one of the biggest esports events in the calendar year, with almost every iteration breaking the highest prize pool record set by its predecessor. The Garden City of Singapore will be hosting TI this time around, marking the first instance of the crowning event of DOTA 2 taking place in Southeast Asia.

DOTA 2 The International 2022: A look at all the teams that have secured a direct invite, ticket information, and more

The International 2022 has a similar invite format to TI10, where teams who have secured a certain number of points from officially sponsored Regional Leagues and Majors will secure an invite to the event. The ongoing PGL Arlington DOTA 2 Major had a slew of DPC points up for grabs.

Fans now finally know the 12 teams invited to TI 2022. They are as follows:

beastcoast - South America

BOOM Esports - Southeast Asia

Evil Geniuses - North America

Gaimin Gladiators - Western Europe

OG - Western Europe

Outsiders - Eastern Europe

PSG.LGD - China

Team Aster - China

Team Spirit - Eastern Europe

Thunder Awaken - South America

TSM - North America

Tundra Esports - Western Europe

Before the start of the PGL Arlington Major, PSG.LGD, OG, TSM FTX, and Thunder Awaken had gathered enough points to secure a direct invite. Others followed after favorable results in the ongoing tournament brought them the required points.

The invited DOTA 2 teams will go directly to the Group Stage of the International 2022, which begins on October 15. Valve's press statement from July showcased how this year's event will be structured, and the schedule is as follows:

The Last Chance Qualifiers will be held from October 8-12.

The Group Stage will occur from October 15-18, where 20 teams compete to make it to the Main Event.

The qualified teams will participate in the Playoffs, which will be held from October 20-23.

The Finals will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 29-30.

The International 2022 Tickets: When will it be sold, price, and more

Valve has also finally revealed ticket information for DOTA 2 players to watch their favorite teams live and in person compete for the Aegis of Champions. The recent press statement mentions that tickets will be sold in a single wave beginning at 10:00 am SGT/ 2:00 am GMT/ 7:30 am IST on August 13.

Each customer will be allowed a maximum of five tickets for each date. Those who reside in Singapore can choose to avail courier delivery or will-call pickup for their purchases. Everyone else will only have to pick up their tickets at will-call.

Valve further explained that the event had been split into two separate sections. The Playoffs (October 20-23), held at the Suntec Convention Center in Singapore), will feature "the top 16 teams in DOTA 2 as they battle for a spot in the Finals." Tickets will be sold separately for the four days and cost S$88.

The Finals Weekend (October 29-30) will showcase the four remaining teams vying to capture the Aegis of Champions. This section will be held at the Singapore Indoor Station. Tickets are priced at S$498, with a single allowing entrance for both days.

Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster here. Valve advised DOTA 2 players to set up an account beforehand, so they face no hiccups or delays when the sale comes live.

