DOTA 2 Battle Pass 2022: When is it coming, what to expect, and more

The anticipation surrounding DOTA 2 The International is upon players as they eagerly wait for Valve to release the Battle Pass. The annual Battle Pass brings a basketful of rewards in the form of cosmetic treasures, emotes, skins, voice lines, and more.

Last year, DOTA 2 saw two of these, Nemestice Battle Pass 2021 and Aghanim's Labyrinth Battle Pass due to the rescheduling of The International in 2020 owing to the pandemic.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 Today's update commandeers the seasonal Dota Plus refresh to introduce the Battle Report, Weekend Spotlight, Unlocked Immortal Spell Effects, and more including the 7.31d Gameplay Update. dota2.com/battlereport Today's update commandeers the seasonal Dota Plus refresh to introduce the Battle Report, Weekend Spotlight, Unlocked Immortal Spell Effects, and more including the 7.31d Gameplay Update. dota2.com/battlereport https://t.co/42lOB9fsTS

Fans had expected to see something regarding the release date of the Battle Pass 2022 in June, especially with patch 7.31d coming. Although the mechanic was not released, Valve did provide information regarding what they want to do with DOTA 2's 2022 Battle Pass and when it will appear in the game.

"A little differently this year": Valve is changing the structure of the DOTA 2's Battle Pass in 2022

In a blog post regarding the latest patch update, Valve expressed that they wish to focus on the period after The International is over, when players just want to go and play more DOTA 2 like their favorite pros. To this end, they have decided to restructure the Battle Pass.

"To capture this excitement from current and returning players, we're structuring the Battle Pass a little differently this year: we want to make the time right after The International concludes the best time to play Dota."

The statement further went on to say that the Battle Pass' duration will be longer this time around.

"To do this, we're going to adjust the timing of the Battle Pass release to be later in the year than in previous years — that way the Battle Pass will run both throughout the event, and for a significant amount of time afterwards."

The International and the Battle Pass in Valve's MOBA mark a period of fun and frolic when even older players return to join in.

Thus, the company's decision to have a prolonged period of the Battle Pass and continue it beyond the annual event will keep players interested and involved in the game once the "confetti finishes falling and the fireworks fade away."

It is likely that Battle Pass 2022 will appear in late August given that The International 2022 will take place over the month of October. It will also possibly continue until December since Valve wants to capture the period after the end of the annual event.

What players can expect from this year's Battle Pass

Although there is no official information regarding what is on the cards, there have been a few leaks suggesting two Arcanas is probably heading to DOTA 2. Fans have been clamoring for a Faceless Void Arcana since he was runner-up in the Arcana voting. Based on leaks, this year might just see it.

The other Arcana that the leak indicated was one for the Skywrath Mage. Support players will also be elated to see the same arrive.

Other possible major cosmetic option for this year can be Personas from the Netflix DOTA 2 series. Given the prolonged duration this year, players may get a couple of these cosmetics.

Another major draw for the Battle Passes in DOTA 2 has been unique game modes and mini-games. Siltbreaker 2017, Aghanim's Labyrinth 2020, and the Underhollow 2018 have been some of the most popular ones over the year. Valve can cycle a couple of these over the Battle Pass 2022 period.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 The International travels to Singapore this October for four consecutive weekends of Dota action. dota2.com/newsentry/3190… The International travels to Singapore this October for four consecutive weekends of Dota action. dota2.com/newsentry/3190… https://t.co/4RyeAaiNF9

Fans will be eagerly waiting for further information regarding Battle Pass 2022 over the next few months. Given the unique structure of the same this year, it will be interesting to see how it plays into the prize pool of The International.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far