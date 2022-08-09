PGL Arlington DOTA 2 Major 2022 Playoffs: Schedule, qualified teams, and more

The final DOTA 2 Major for this DOTA Pro Circuit (DPC) season has been raging for five days now. After hard-fought wins, complete snowballs, and shock defeats, the dust has settled on the group stage, and fans can finally see who has made it to the playoffs. The tournament has an enticing prize pool of $500,000.

PGL DOTA 2 Arlington Major 2022 marks the return of a Major for the MOBA on North American soil after a gap of over half a decade. The event also has DPC points up for grabs for teams to secure a direct invite to The International 11 (TI11). Despite the hype and excitement surrounding the tournament, several players were unable to participate due to visa issues.

A quick look at PGL DOTA 2 Arlington Major 2022's Playoffs schedule, upper and lower brackets, where to watch, and more

The group stage was held from August 4-8. The participating teams were divided into two groups and met in a single round-robin best-of-two (Bo2) series. The top four teams from each group moved ahead to the upper bracket of the playoffs, with the 5th and 6th placed teams seeded into the lower bracket.

The remaining teams were eliminated. Upon completion of the group stage, five teams have been eliminated - Talon Esports, Thunder Awaken, Soniqs, Natus Vincere, and Tundra Esports. Those that have qualified for either bracket are as follows:

Upper Bracket

PSG.LGD (Group A)

Outsiders (Group A)

OG (Group A)

Fnatic (Group A)

Team Aster (Group B)

Entity (Group B)

Team Spirit (Group B)

BOOM Esports (Group B)

Lower Bracket

Royal Never Give Up (Group A)

Team Liquid (Group A)

Evil Geniuses (Group B)

beastcoast (Group B)

According to Liquipedia, the money and points divisions will be as follows:

Place Prize Money DPC Points Achieved 1st $200,000 820 2nd $100,000 740 3rd $75,000 670 4th $50,000 590 5th-6th $25,000 515 7th-8th $12,500 360 9th-18th Nil Nil

Schedule, format, where to watch, and more

The playoffs for PGL Arlington DOTA 2 Major 2022 will be held from August 9-14, and the format is:

Double-elimination bracket

All matches except Grand Final are Bo3

Grand Final is Bo5

Viewers can catch the livestream on the official Twitch channel of PGL DOTA 2. The matches for the first day have been revealed on PGL's Twitter:

PSG.LGD vs BOOM Esports (Upper Bracket Quarterfinals) - 10:00 am (CST)

Entity vs OG (Upper Bracket Quarterfinals) - 1:00 pm (CST)

Outsiders vs Team Spirit (Upper Bracket Quarterfinals) - 4:00 pm (CST)

Team Aster vs Fnatic (Upper Bracket Quarterfinals) - 7:00 pm (CST)

The bracket schedule (Image via PGL)

DOTA 2 fans will be eager to see how well their favorite teams fare in the playoffs and which team goes on to pick up the trophy. For now, PSG.LGD is the overwhelming favorite, with a group stage score of 7-1-0.

