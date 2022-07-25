PGL DOTA 2 Arlington Major 2022: Schedule, DPC points, where to watch, and more

After a hiatus of over half a decade, Texas will host the first DOTA 2 Major on North American soil. PGL Arlington Major 2022 is all set to treat fans to an exhilarating display of strategy, synergy, and all out brawls when it commences early next month.

18 teams from around the world will lock horns to grab a significant chunk of the prize pool and available DOTA Pro Circuit (DPC) points. This is the last Major of this DPC season before The International 11. Teams will try their utmost to secure points and have a chance of qualify for the annual esports extravaganza.

Here is a breakdown of everything fans need to know about PGL DOTA 2 Arlington Major 2022.

A look at PGL DOTA 2 Arlington Major 2022's schedule, qualified teams, available DPC points, and more

The upcoming Major is being held in Esports Stadium Arlington over August 4 - 14, with a prize pool of $500,000 and 4570 available DPC points. The breakup of both, according to the rankings of teams in the tournament, is as follows:

Place Prize Money DPC Points Achieved 1st $200,000 820 2nd $100,000 740 3rd $75,000 670 4th $50,000 590 5th-6th $25,000 515 7th-8th $12,500 360 9th-18th Nil Nil

Eighteen DOTA 2 teams have qualified to participate in the Arlington Major 2022. The team list with their rosters is as follows:

Western Europe

Tundra Esports - skiter, Nine, 33, Saksa, Sneyking

Team Liquid - MATUMBAMAN, miCKe, zai, Boxi, INSaNiA

OG - Yuragi, bzm, ATF, Taiga, Misha

Entity - Pure, Stormstormer, Tobi, Kataomi', Fishman

Eastern Europe

Outsiders - RAMZES666, gpk, DM, yamich, Xakoda

Natus Vincere - V-Tune, No[o]ne-, laise, swedenstrong, Solo

Team Spirit - Yatoro, TORONTOTOKYO, Collapse, Mira, Miposhka

China

Royal Never Give Up - Ghost, Somnus, Chalice, kaka, xNova

Team Aster - Monet, Ori, Xxs, BoBoKa, Siamese.C

Xtreme Gaming - lou, Paparazi, old eLeVeN, Pyw, Dy

PSG.LGD - Ame, NothingToSay, Faith_bian, XinQ, y

Southeast Asia

BOOM Esports - JaCkky, Yopaj, Fbz, TIMS, skem

Talon Esports - 23savage, Mikoto, kpii, Q, Hyde

Fnatic - Raven, Armel, Jabz, DJ, Jaunuel

North America

Evil Geniuses - Arteezy, Abed, Nightfall, Cr1t-, Fly

Quincy Crew - YawaR, Quinn, LESLAO, MSS, FATA

South America

Thunder Awaken - Pakazs, DarkMago, Sacred, Matthew, Pandaboo

beastcoast - K1, Chris Luck, Wisper, Scofield, Stinger

Viewers watching from home can catch the teams battling it out on the official Twitch channel of PGL Dota 2, which will stream the tournament live. The final Major of the season provides the perfect opportunity for the participating teams to go all out in order to secure their invite to TI11.

Fans will be excited to see their favorite DOTA 2 teams in action. PGL has already announced that the tickets for the event have sold out and the atmosphere inside the stadium is set to be appropriately exciting. It remains to be seen which of the 18 teams bring their best to the table.

