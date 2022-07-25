Create
PGL DOTA 2 Arlington Major 2022: Schedule, DPC points, where to watch, and more

PGL DOTA 2 Arlington Major 2022 (Image via PGL)
Angshuman Dutta
Modified Jul 25, 2022 08:07 PM IST

After a hiatus of over half a decade, Texas will host the first DOTA 2 Major on North American soil. PGL Arlington Major 2022 is all set to treat fans to an exhilarating display of strategy, synergy, and all out brawls when it commences early next month.

🇺🇸 PGL Arlington Major✅ 18/18📆 August 4-14#PGLMajor https://t.co/FxWMkGLM7W

18 teams from around the world will lock horns to grab a significant chunk of the prize pool and available DOTA Pro Circuit (DPC) points. This is the last Major of this DPC season before The International 11. Teams will try their utmost to secure points and have a chance of qualify for the annual esports extravaganza.

Here is a breakdown of everything fans need to know about PGL DOTA 2 Arlington Major 2022.

A look at PGL DOTA 2 Arlington Major 2022's schedule, qualified teams, available DPC points, and more

The upcoming Major is being held in Esports Stadium Arlington over August 4 - 14, with a prize pool of $500,000 and 4570 available DPC points. The breakup of both, according to the rankings of teams in the tournament, is as follows:

PlacePrize Money DPC Points Achieved
1st$200,000820
2nd$100,000740
3rd$75,000670
4th$50,000590
5th-6th$25,000515
7th-8th$12,500360
9th-18thNilNil

Eighteen DOTA 2 teams have qualified to participate in the Arlington Major 2022. The team list with their rosters is as follows:

Western Europe

  • Tundra Esports - skiter, Nine, 33, Saksa, Sneyking
  • Team Liquid - MATUMBAMAN, miCKe, zai, Boxi, INSaNiA
  • OG - Yuragi, bzm, ATF, Taiga, Misha
  • Entity - Pure, Stormstormer, Tobi, Kataomi', Fishman

Eastern Europe

  • Outsiders - RAMZES666, gpk, DM, yamich, Xakoda
  • Natus Vincere - V-Tune, No[o]ne-, laise, swedenstrong, Solo
  • Team Spirit - Yatoro, TORONTOTOKYO, Collapse, Mira, Miposhka

China

  • Royal Never Give Up - Ghost, Somnus, Chalice, kaka, xNova
  • Team Aster - Monet, Ori, Xxs, BoBoKa, Siamese.C
  • Xtreme Gaming - lou, Paparazi, old eLeVeN, Pyw, Dy
  • PSG.LGD - Ame, NothingToSay, Faith_bian, XinQ, y

Southeast Asia

  • BOOM Esports - JaCkky, Yopaj, Fbz, TIMS, skem
  • Talon Esports - 23savage, Mikoto, kpii, Q, Hyde
  • Fnatic - Raven, Armel, Jabz, DJ, Jaunuel

North America

  • Evil Geniuses - Arteezy, Abed, Nightfall, Cr1t-, Fly
  • Quincy Crew - YawaR, Quinn, LESLAO, MSS, FATA

South America

  • Thunder Awaken - Pakazs, DarkMago, Sacred, Matthew, Pandaboo
  • beastcoast - K1, Chris Luck, Wisper, Scofield, Stinger
🌠PGL Arlington Major 2022 Crew📅 August 4-14🇺🇸 Arlington, Texas⏲️Less than 2 weeks #PGLMajor https://t.co/fH0JSj0mHf

Viewers watching from home can catch the teams battling it out on the official Twitch channel of PGL Dota 2, which will stream the tournament live. The final Major of the season provides the perfect opportunity for the participating teams to go all out in order to secure their invite to TI11.

🎫All tickets are already sold out for PGL Arlington Major 2022⌛️🏟️The atmosphere inside Esports Stadium will be AMAZING! 🇺🇸#PGLMajor https://t.co/xSkj4SnSTz

Fans will be excited to see their favorite DOTA 2 teams in action. PGL has already announced that the tickets for the event have sold out and the atmosphere inside the stadium is set to be appropriately exciting. It remains to be seen which of the 18 teams bring their best to the table.

Quick Links:

