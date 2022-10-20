DOTA 2 The International 11 playoffs: Schedule, where to watch, and more

The final leg of this year's DOTA 2 The International is underway after an exhilarating Group Stage that saw some excellent teamplay, upsets, and teams making nail-biting comebacks. For context, BOOM Esports had 1.42% of making it to the lower back of the playoffs, and they managed to do so.

The Main Event for DOTA 2 The International begins with the playoffs that sees sixteen teams playing in a double-elimination bracket, with eight in the upper bracket and eight more in the lower bracket. Lower bracket round 1 matches are best-of-one with all other matches being best-of-three. The Grand Final is a best-of-five.

The Main Event of DOTA 2 TI 11 will take place from October 20 - 23 and October 29 - 30 with the playoffs being held at SunTec Singapore and the Finals being held at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The top four teams from each group are placed in the upper bracket of the playoffs while the 5th-8th placed teams populate the lower brackets.

The standings at the end of the Group Stage are as follows:

Group A

Standings Team Record 1 Evil Geniuses (q) 7-0-2 2 Team Liquid (q) 5-3-1 3 PSG.LGD (q) 4-4-1 4 OG (q) 4-2-3 5 Hokori (q) 2-5-2 6 Royal Never Give Up (q) 4-1-4 7 Gaimin Gladiators (q) 2-4-3 8 BOOM Esports (q) 1-3-5 9 Soniqs 1-3-5 10 BetBoom Team 0-5-4

Group B

Standings Team Records 1 Tundra Esports (q) 5-4-0 2 Team Secret (q) 5-3-1 3 Thunder Awaken (q) 2-6-1 4 Team Aster (q) 3-4-2 5 Fnatic (q) 3-3-3 6 Team Spirit (q) 1-7-1 7 beastcoast (q) 2-4-3 8 Entity (q) 1-4-4 9 Talon Esports 2-2-5 10 TSM 0-5-4

The International 11 playoff schedule

The playoff schedule for the event is as follows:

Day 1 - October 20

Bracket Match Result Upper Round 1 Evil Geniuses vs Thunder Awaken 0 - 2 Upper Round 1 Team Secret vs PSG.LGD 2 - 0 Lower Round 1 Hokori vs beastcoast 0 - 1 Lower Round 1 Team Spirit vs BOOM Esports 0 - 1 Lower Round 1 Fnatic vs Gaimin Gladiators 0 - 1 Lower Round 1 RNG vs Entity 0 - 1

Day 2 - October 21

Bracket Match Result Upper Round 1 Tundra Esports vs OG Upper Round 1 Team Liquid vs Aster Lower Round 2 Evil Geniuses vs beastcoast Lower Round 2 PSG.LGD vs BOOM Esports

Day 3 - October 22

Bracket Match Result Lower Round 2 Tundra Esports/OG vs Gaimin Gladiators Lower Round 2 Team Aster/Team Liquid vs RNG/Entity Upper Round 2 Thunder Awaken vs Team Secret Upper Round 2 Tundra Esports/OG vs Team Liquid/Team Aster

Day 4 - October 23

Bracket Match Result Lower Round 3 TBD vs TBD Lower Round 3 TBD vs TBD Lower Round 4 TBD vs TBD Lower Round 4 TBD vs TBD

Where to watch

The TI 11 playoffs will be streamed live from the official TI Twitch channel, covering a number of different regional broadcasts. They are as follows:

Fans will be able to catch the live action on the aforementioned links.

The Group Stage for this year's TI was a close affair, especially Group B. Evil Geniuses topped Group A with an imposing score of 7-0-2 but the spotlight shone on BOOM Esports who prevailed over Soniqs and BetBoom Team in tiebreakers to qualify for the playoffs.

Group B had Tundra Esports on the top after the dust settled with both Tundra and Team Secret managing five wins from the Group Stage. Team Spirit came in the middle of the pack with Talon Esports and TSM being knocked out from Group B.

There's still a lot of DOTA 2 left in this year's The International and if the Group Stage is any indication, the fans are in for a treat. We have seen some top-class gameplay and it is only going to get better as we get into the business end of the tournament.

