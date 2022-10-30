"Fear me far more than death": New Dota 2 hero Muerta revealed at TI 11 Grand Final

Valve provided the first glimpse of Muerta, the new Dota 2 hero, at this year's Grand Final of The International. Fans are always excited to learn more about new events and heroes coming to their favorite games. Primal Beast was the last hero added to Dota 2 and that was back in February 2022.

Although there have some significant issues with production at this year's event, Valve has been making up for it. The International 2022 Swag Bag, with all its free goodies, has already gone down well with players. The reveal of a new player is surely set to get the community hyped regarding what is in store for them when Muerta finally arrives.

An enduring revenant to soon appear in Dota 2 as Valve reveals Muerta

The short trailer for the new hero, Muerta, appeared soon after the end of the All-Star match on the last day of The International 11. The video began with a glimpse at a book shrouded in darkness with merely a green hue upon it. Little metallic clinks can be heard as someone passes in front of the screen.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 An enduring revenant reveals herself with promises of a ruinous reckoning to follow. Pierce the veil between the living and the damned as a new hero — Muerta — arrives to haunt the lanes in early 2023. An enduring revenant reveals herself with promises of a ruinous reckoning to follow. Pierce the veil between the living and the damned as a new hero — Muerta — arrives to haunt the lanes in early 2023. https://t.co/ZCXDpeOT5f

The figure is heard saying in a haunting voice:

"I have suffered the atrocities of the living and followed the trails of the damned. On both sides of the spirit veil, they whisper my name and fear me far more than death."

The figure is seen walking underneath a tree with lanterns sprawling around her. The flames change to green as she places her hand on them. Viewers can already see a pistol strapped to her hip, which glows with a spectral green hue. Her hair is of the same hue with a flower wreath adorning it.

Muerta is the next hero in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Golden plates mark her skin and a she has a golden mask on. Red eyes peer out at the viewers as she turns with the pistol in her hand, before she takes on her spectral form and turns into something ghastly. Muerta looks frighteningly elegant in her form and players will be eager to learn more about the hero.

Muerta in all her glory (Image via Valve)

Muerta is likely drawing inspiration from the iconic Day of the Dead celebrations seen in Mexico and other parts of the world. Muerta in Spanish translates to dead woman. Fans will be interested to see what role she fits when she arrives in Dota 2.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 Announcing The International 2022 Swag Bag for all active Dota customers -- celebrate a joyous season of Dota by claiming your free Arcana, Battle Pass, and access to Dota Plus. dota2.com/newsentry/3398… Announcing The International 2022 Swag Bag for all active Dota customers -- celebrate a joyous season of Dota by claiming your free Arcana, Battle Pass, and access to Dota Plus. dota2.com/newsentry/3398… https://t.co/TEQn94WKKb

The clip also announced that Muerta will be arriving in early 2023. Given that this year's Battle Pass will continue until early next year with Part 2 set to begin once TI 11 ends, Dota 2 fans are set for a gala time over the next few months.

