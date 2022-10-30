Dota 2 The International (TI) 2022 Grand Finals are set to be held today, October 30, with two of the most relentless and competitive teams battling for the Champions crown. Team Secret will take on Tundra Esports in the final match to determine who takes the TI11 Champions title, secure a huge chunk of the prize pool, and a place in the history of Dota 2 esports.

Team Secret (TS) is one of the oldest pillars in the Dota 2 esports scene and has massive years of experience to carry them forward and prepare them for critical and adverse situations. On the other hand, Tundra Esports (TE) is comparatively green, as the team was formed recently. The team has been a strong upper-bracket competitor and secured their place in the grand finals before any other team.

The tournament will be hosted at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, boasting a huge crowd that can watch the entire tournament unfold in front of their eyes. It is a historic event in the entire esports category, as the winners will establish their own legacy.

TS vs. TE in Dota 2 TI11: Head-to-head, predictions, livestream, and more

TS has been a strong competitor and a formidable force in the upper brackets but faced defeat at the hands of Tundra, who knocked them down to the lower bracket. In the lower bracket, TS defeated Team Liquid with a scoreline of 2-1 and successfully secured their place in the grand finals and the last chance to fight for the 2022 Champions title.

In their past games, TS has relied on hero drafts centered around Leshrac, Marci, Dawnbreaker, and Silencer. They introduced Morphling to the draft as a variety addition against Liquid, which worked out marvelously as they secured their first win. Fans can expect something completely new in the upcoming match-up against Tundra in the finals.

Tundra Esports has been a resilient and dominant team, removing one team at a time from their path throughout the upper bracket matches. Their unpredictable draft combinations and intuitive ability to burst into action have made a name for the team and garnered a large number of fans around the globe.

In their past matches, TE has been utilizing a hero draft based around Mirana, TIny, and Enigma, which helped the team become the first finalists in the Dota 2 TI11 tournament. The team relies on long team fights and the draft’s ability to nuke enemies as well as last longer with large health pools and stealth abilities. The upcoming match-up will be an all-out battle where players must showcase their brilliance and in-game prowess.

Predictions for grand finals are among the most challenging, especially when two of the tournament’s most phenomenal performers go head-to-head. Tundra Esports is statistically looking stronger against Team Secret and will stand to win the TI11 Champions title.

Head-to-head

Team Secret and Tundra Esports fought in the upper bracket finals, where Tundra won the match-up with a 2-1 scoreline. Both teams are no strangers to each other, as they have played against each other the past year as well.

Tundra Esports has secured a win rate of around 62% against Team Secret after securing multiple Dota 2 series match wins.

Dota 2 TI Roster

Team Secret

Remco “Crystallis” Arets

Michał “Nisha” Jankowski

Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok

Bakyt “Zayac” Emiljanov

Clement “Puppey” Ivanov (IGL)

Tundra Esports

Oliver “skiter” Lepko

Leon “Nine” Kirilin

Neta “33” Shapira

Martin “Saksa” Sazdov

Wu “Sneyking” Jingjun (IGL)

Livestream details

Fans can tune into Dota 2 TI's official channels on YouTube and Twitch to watch the main event being streamed live. The Grand Final between Tundra Esports and Team Secret is scheduled for October 30 at 4:30 pm SGT/ 2.30 pm IST/ 10.30 am CEST.

The timing and schedule are expected to remain the same without being subject to changes. This article will be updated with the latest timings should any changes occur.

