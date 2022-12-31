5 best midlaners to look out for in League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split is less than a month away. A lot has changed this year with regard to rosters, but gamers are most interested in the changes to the midlane.

This article will list the five best midlaners who are going to have a massive impact in the LEC 2023 Winter Split. It's important to remember that the list is not conclusive, and fans may have their own opinions on who should be represented here.

It's also important to remember that the teams that these players belong to may not always win trophies. However, at an individual level, these players have the highest chances of making a difference.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Caps and 4 other midlaners who will have the most impact in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

1) Perkz - Team Vitality

Perkz (Image via Riot Games)

Perkz did not have a very successful year during the 2022 season of League of Legends. He made some commendable individual plays, but he lacked the same flair that he was known for back in 2020 when he played for G2 Esports.

However, this does not mean he did not try to make a difference. There were instances where Perkz's individual performance kept Team Vitality from getting defeated.

In 2022, Perkz had a 46.7% winrate with an average of 9 CS per minute and a 61.7% kill participation. The winrate is obviously dependent on the team, but his individual stats are quite good and will definitely improve even more in 2023.

2) Vetheo - Team EXCEL

Vetheo (Image via Riot Games)

Vetheo is arguably one of the most exciting young midlaners in the professional scene of European League of Legends. He was arguably the most explosive player in Misfits Gaming in 2022 and single-handedly carried the team to victory on several occasions.

Vetheo loves playing midlaners who have massive snowballing potential, like Akali and Sylas. During 2022 he had around 9.1 CS per minute, 68.1% kill participation, and a 49% winrate.

Overall, his stats are quite balanced despite him being relatively young and inexperienced, and he will only improve as 2023 rolls around.

3) Humanoid - Fnatic

Humanoid (Image via Riot Games)

Humanoid is often considered the current best midlaner in the European League of Legends professional scene. He has a few weaknesses, but there is no doubt that he is extremely dependable and has immense carry potential.

During the 2022 season, Humanoid dominated League of Legends' LEC with picks like Azir and LeBlanc. He was also very good at Worlds 2022 and was instrumental in Fnatic's victory against T1 in the Group Stage.

In 2022, Humanoid had a 57.9% winrate with an 8.9 CS per minute and 59.6% kill participation. He is a bit passive during the laning phase as he loves farming, but he has a CS lead by the 15-minute mark in 72% of matches. This shows how dominant Humanoid is as a player.

Humanoid did this while Fnatic played botside and he was left to fend for himself. In 2023, Fnatic has a roster that can focus on supporting Humanoid, so he'll have plenty of opportunities to become even more deadly and effective.

4) Larssen - KOI

Larssen (Image via Riot Games)

Larssen is arguably one of the most underrated players in the European League of Legends professional scene since he isn't as flashy as Caps or as dominant as Humanoid.

However, he does the tasks that are expected of him and has always been a pillar for Rogue (now KOI). During 2022, Larssen had a 60.3% winrate with a 69.5% kill participation and an 8.8 CS per minute.

He has also managed a CS lead by the 15-minute mark in 72% of his matches. He's been one of the key reasons behind the team's historic LEC Summer Split victory over G2 Esports in 2022.

5) Caps - G2 Esports

Caps (Image via Riot Games)

The final player to make it on the list is none other than Caps, the greatest European midlaner of all time in League of Legends. He is the heart and core of G2 Esports and continues to showcase why he is adored all across the world.

Caps has put up some top-tier performances in 2022 and made individual plays over and over again that pulled G2 Esports up from the cusp of defeat on numerous occasions.

In 2022, Caps had a 55% winrate and 71.8% kill participation. This shows how involved he is and how much he contributes to the team. Caps is still hungry to win, and there is no doubt that he will put in even more effort to reach the very top in 2023.

