League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split: Every confirmed roster, participating teams, and more

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split is only a month away from its first game, with some major changes being made to its format for the coming year. As such, the LEC is incomplete without its players and hence all the confirmed rosters and participating teams have been listed in detail in this article.

While these are the teams expected to participate in the Winter Split, there could be changes in the Spring and Summer splits on account of mid-season transfers.

With the 2023 LEC season, the stakes have been raised and competing teams have strengthened massively, meaning there's no room for error.

Details on participating teams and rosters for League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split will begin on January 21. The splits have been shortened this year and will feature best-of-ones, best-of-threes, and ultimate best-of-five games. Each split will have its own winner and there will be one LEC Grand Final after the Summer Split where six teams will compete for the title of the 2023 seasonal champion.

This means that winning the Summer Split will not guarantee qualification to the League of Legends Worlds 2023. Hence, teams will have to win as many games as possible from the first week of the season.

The teams participating this year along with the confirmed rosters have been provided in the table below:

Teams/Position Top Jungle Mid Bottom Support Fnatic Wunder Razork Humanoid Rekkles Rhuckz G2 Esports Brokenblade Yike Caps Hans Sama Mikyx Team Vitality Photon Bo Perkz Neon Kaiser EXCEL Odoamne Xerxe Vetheo Patrik Targamas MAD Lions Chasy Elyoya Nisqy Carzzy Hylissang Heretics Evi Jankos Ruby Jackspektra Mersa KOI Szygenda Malrang Larssen Comp Trymbi SK Gaming Irrelevant Markoon Sertuss Exakick Doss Team BDS Adam Sheo Nuclearint Crownshot Labrov Astralis Finn 113 Dajor Kobbe Jeonghoon

The rosters shown above have been officially confirmed, and include approval from Riot Games. Amongst these, Fnatic, G2 Esports, Team Vitality, and EXCEL are considered favorites. However, they could also face stiff competition from some of the other competing teams.

LEC @LEC



Check out your schedule for the first two weeks of the Winter Split #LEC returns January 21!Check out your schedule for the first two weeks of the Winter Split #LEC returns January 21!Check out your schedule for the first two weeks of the Winter Split 👇 https://t.co/ugTXTHnqUB

MAD Lions and KOI are equally strong and are capable of taking down any team on their day. Team Heretics, meanwhile, are considered the dark horses of the tournament.

Evi and Jankos' experience, combined with the potential of Jackspektra and Mersa, makes Heretics a lethal team. Jankos leaving G2 Esports after five years and joining Heretics will be the focal point for the team and it is to be seen how he performs after so many years in a brand new environment.

Meanwhile, SK Gaming and Astralis don't look particularly strong this season, although they could spring a surprise. This is a shame considering SK Gaming was supposed to spend a fair amount of money on renowned players.

Although Team BDS has also made a few changes, they are considered underdogs. Strong individual performances can make a massive difference in professional League of Legends, and this is where BDS is lacking when compared to the likes of G2 Esports and Fnatic.

Poll : 0 votes