League of Legends' brand new Ixtal-based support champion: Expected release window, newly leaked information, and more

League of Legends will see a new Ixtal-based support champion added to the game sometime around Season 13. This is something that the developers have already confirmed.

However, a few recent leaks have provided some information on the expected release window and the physical features of the champion. This information has been made available by popular leaker Big Bad Bear, who has been fairly accurate.

The Ixtal-based support champion will have skills in the element of fire. It is unknown how he will function, but the developers have confirmed that he will be simple to use and not as complicated as some of the champions who came out in 2022.

League of Legends' new Ixtal-based support champion will come out after Aurelion Sol rework

League of Legends' brand new Ixtal-based support champion will come out right after the Aurelion Sol update. The developers have confirmed that Aurelion Sol will be the first major release in 2023.

If that is the case, then the Aurelion Sol rework should arrive sometime around January 2023 or early February 2023. In all probability, players can expect the Aurelion Sol update to arrive in the PBE version for patch 13.2.

Once that happens, the developers of League of Legends will probably begin the procedure to release the brand-new Ixtal-based support champion. Hence, fans can expect this new support to come out around March 2023 or, at most, in the early days of April.

This is because the game will feature other champions released in season 13. Hence, if they delay the Ixtal-based support too much, then the rest of the releases will be hampered.

In any case, Big Bad Bear has provided more information on the champion's features. The Ixtal-based support will be a small boy and a fiery healer.

they did talk about the Darkin before the Ixtal Support, but right after the video came out they stated that the order has switched and the Support is coming first

The fiery healer part is already known, but the small boy part is brand new information. The leaker said the new champion will have features similar to the Pokemon Scorbunny Evolution.

Unfortunately, there are no leaks about his splash art. However, fans will probably get even more information as soon as season 13 officially launches somewhere around the middle of January 2023.

The leaker also stated that the champion will be brown and look like Taliyah's little brother. He might have a resemblance to Harith from the popular game Mobile Legends.

Unfortunately, this is all known regarding the brand-new Ixtal-based support champion. Most of the information provided here came from leaks. Hence, it is possible that a lot has changed or that the developers might have tweaked the champion's design.

Even then, the leaker suggests that the final product will not vary too much from the leaks. In other words, there will be certain aspects that do retain familiarity even if a few changes are introduced that deviate from the currently known leaks.

In any case, League of Legends players can look forward to the Ixtal-based support champion soon. While the first reveal in June 2022 rejuvenated support players, League of Legends developers have been conservative in releasing information about the upcoming character. Nonetheless, the Season 13 showcase in January 2023 is likely to bring shed more light.

