What is League of Legends Season 2023 Kickoff Event?

League of Legends' upcoming 2023 season is all set to introduce a brand new event called the Season Kickoff. Considering that this is a new addition, many fans are confused as to what exactly this event entails.

All relevant information that's currently available regarding the 2023 Season Kickoff Event has been discussed briefly in this article. Unfortunately, there's very little confirmed information as of now and more details will likely be provided at a later date.

The 2023 Season Kickoff is going to be a brand new addition in the coming year. Based on this announcement, Riot Games are set to begin the upcoming competitive season with a bang while also providing professional players with some much-needed rest before the Splits officially start.

League of Legends' brand new 2023 Season Kickoff will replace All-Star event

Previously, League of Legends' All-Star event was a minor tournament that was last conducted in 2020. During the event, the top fan-voted players from every one of the twelve major regions were selected and placed into teams to compete.

Essentially, this event was held to entertain the game's worldwide audience and for the sake of having fun. Unfortunately, this was tiresome and straining for professional players. This was primarily because the players selected for this event wouldn't get a sufficient break before the official League of Legends World Championship began.

As a result of this and the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was discontinued and put on hiatus for both 2021 and 2022. From 2023 onwards, instead of the All-Star event, Riot Games will be introducing the new Season Kickoff event.

This event will be a special broadcast that every major region will conduct independently on January 10 and 11. It will primarily showcase talented players that are capable of becoming stars from their respective regions.

For further clarity, the different tournaments that will be participating in the 2023 Season Kickoff event are LCS, LEC, LCK, LPL, LJL, CBLOL, LLA, PCS, and VCS. This basically includes every professional League of Legends tournament that's held across the world.

During the 2023 Season Kickoff Event, everything that's set to be released in the upcoming year will be revealed, alongside bringing additional attention to the game's esports and competitive scene. In fact, this will be the very first time where the start of the game's ranked season will coincide with the esports season.

Riot Games will likely reveal more information about the event as its start date draws closer. This new system will ensure that players don't have to force themselves into playing a new tournament just for the sake of it. In any case, this is certainly a new concept that's sure to make League of Legends fans fairly excited.

