When does NA Champions Queue begin in League of Legends season 13?

Champions Queue is a special tournament in North America (NA) where professional and semi-professional League of Legends players are provided with a platform to hone their skills. Champions Queue is set to return once more along with season 13 of the LCS.

Hence, the start date for the Champions Queue for NA League of Legends has been provided alongside a few other details in this article. The Champions Queue did gain a lot of popularity amongst professional players.

They felt their skills were being tested better when compared to playing in a solo queue. In fact, during Worlds 2022, professional players from other regions took part in Champions Queue to practice within the North American competitive environment.

League of Legends Champions Queue will return on January 12, 2023

Champions Queue is arguably one of the most innovative additions to the North American League of Legends scene. There is no doubt that the solo queue in North America massively lacks quality.

Therefore, once Champions Queue began, professional players and highly talented prodigies got a platform to test their skills. While there have been complaints regarding the lack of incentives, players have benefitted massively in skill development.

Young semi-professional players learn the game by playing against the best North America offers. All the professional players play Champions Queue whenever it is available.

As it happens, the League of Legends Champions Queue will return on January 12, 2022. As always, Champions Queue will run both during the Spring Split as well as the Summer Split.

The dates for the opening and closing of Champions Queue throughout 2022 have been provided below:

Spring Split 1 : January 12 - February 4

: January 12 - February 4 Spring Split 2: February 5 - March 4

February 5 - March 4 Spring Split 3: March 5 - March 26

March 5 - March 26 Summer Split 1: May 25 - June 17

May 25 - June 17 Summer Split 2: June 18 - July 15

June 18 - July 15 Summer Split 3: July 16 - August 6

Champions Queue will not be available during the League of Legends World Championships this time. It was available this year because Worlds 2022 is happening in North America.

This particular version of the Champions Queue that was open to all players participating in the tournament. This time, however, the tournament will be held somewhere else, which means August 6 will be the final day for Champions Queue.

This is not all, as a few systems related to Champions Queue are being changed for 2023. The Pick/Ban system will be reworked as players want Champions Queue to feel closer to solo-queue than scrims for tournaments.

Apart from that, for 2023, Riot Games will introduce physical prizes, which they feel will incentify players to play more when compared to cash prizes. Due to the fear of losing ranks, players did not involve themselves in Champions Queue once they obtained a high enough rank.

However, the company feels that introducing physical prizes will remove the issue. The same prizes that will be provided to players have not yet been declared and will be expanded in the coming year before Champions Queue begins on January 12, 2023.

