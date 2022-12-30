League of Legends leaks have reportedly revealed information about the abilities of the upcoming Darkin champion

League of Legends is going to have a brand new Darkin champion added to its roster somewhere around season 13. This will be the first Darkin champion added to the game since Aatrox.

As such, popular leaker Big Bad Bear has provided valuable information regarding this new Darkin champion and his abilities. It goes without saying that the leaks are subject to change since Riot Games is known to tweak things until the final moments.

Regardless, the Darkin champion is probably the most highly anticipated release for 2023. Fans love Darkins, and some of the recent developments in Legends of Runeterra regarding their lore have only enhanced the hype surrounding this race.

Full details regarding leaked abilities of the new upcoming Darkin Champion in League of Legends

The brand-new Darkin champion will probably be released somewhere around late Q2 or early Q3 of season 13. Initially, the developers wanted to push out an Aurelion Sol rework, the brand-new Ixtal-based support, and Ahri's ASU before they moved on to the Darkin champion.

However, this did not stop leakers from digging up some early information regarding the champions. It was previously leaked that the champion would have features that resembled that of a dog.

While that has not changed, new information suggests that the champion will be female. She will also be a midlaner and have AD scaling in her kit. However, players will have the option to build her for AP damage as well.

In other words, she will be a bit like Varus when it comes to scaling, with both AP and AD as viable options.

Duck @Dakkadakka127 @BigBadBear_ Gonna be honest I’m not crazy about this design @BigBadBear_ Gonna be honest I’m not crazy about this design

In terms of her abilities, she is rumored to have an execute skill. This skill will probably deal damage based on the amount of missing health, and it is expected to be a basic ability. If players need context, they can simply imagine Pyke's ultimate on a basic ability.

The second major ability leak that has been reported by Big Bad Bear is that she will be able to ignore resistances. This might mean that she ignores magic and physical damage resistance in League of Legends. This is yet another overpowered ability, and if this is combined with her execute, the Darkin champion could become the most powerful champion in League of Legends.

In fact, she might just outdo Aphelios in terms of being overpowered upon release. Apart from that, the developers have confirmed that this new Darkin champion will be easy to play. This means that almost anyone and everyone can use her, regardless of their skill level in League of Legends.

Poll : 0 votes