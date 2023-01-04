League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split is set to commence on January 26, making it the twelfth North American LCS season. This upcoming Split has seen many changes in almost all teams, as every roster has been officially confirmed.

LCS has always had many marquee players, ranging from NA academy talents to star imports from Korea, China, and Europe. But the raw talent present in the current 2023 LCS Spring Split is on another level, making this Split the one with the most talent in LCS history!

The hype around League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split is on another level due to this reason, and fans cannot wait for the current off-season to end.

This article will provide comprehensive power rankings for every team participating in the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split. The power rankings will be based on the individual talent of players and team cohesion.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split power rankings

The power rankings for the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split are as follows-

S- FLY

A- EG, TL, C9

B- 100T

C- CLG, DIG, GG

D- TSM, IMT

S Tier-

In the S-tier are the two title favorites for the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split, FLY (FlyQuest) and EG (Evil Geniuses). Both teams comprise purely talented individuals who are title favorites. FLY has somehow managed to get the immensely talented ADC Prince (ADC) and Vicla (MID) out of Korea, making this duo one of the best Korean imports in LCS.

The introduction of Impact (TOP) into this roaster does end up perfectly balancing this roaster as a whole. With Impact (TOP), Vicla (MID), and Prince (ADC) being Koreans, a strong collaboration is expected between these players.

Impact (TOP), Spica (JGL), and Eyla/Winsome (SUPP) is expected to become roleplayers for Prince (ADC) and Vicla (MID), as these two are by far the most talented and explosive players on the team who possess the true 'carry' potential.

Fans can expect FLY to be the title favorite.

A Tier-

At the top of the A tier is EG (Evil Geniuses), which has managed to keep its core players while upgrading its roaster. The trilogy of Ssumday, Inspired, and Jojopyun is one to watch. Partnering with a player like Inspired (JGL), Ssumday (TOP) is expected to pop off on the toplane and suit this roaster well, along with the young Jojopyun (MID) leading this roaster with his dominant and bold playstyle.

TL (Team Liquid) is the second team in the A-tier. This 'Korean Liquid' roaster is one of the teams that can be hit/miss. None of the players have ever played together, so we'll have to wait and see what the team cohesion looks like, but all the players in this team being able to speak Korean is a huge plus side, along with the two world champions.

Summit is expected to be the focal point of this roaster, with Pyosik (JGL) and CoreJJ (SUPP) providing leading the roaster with their experience.

C9 (Cloud-9) is the third team in this tier, along with EG and TL. While barring midlane, C9 has kept its roaster the same. They have, however, made significant changes in the coaching department. With the introduction of Diplex (MID) in the midlane, the team certainly has higher potential growth.

Berserker (ADC) is again expected to be the primary carry for C9 as he remains the best ADC in the region (EG ADC Prince is his only competition).

Fans can expect EG, TL, and C9 to provide a good challenge for the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split title.

B Tier-

Because it is difficult to predict how 100T (100 Thieves) will perform in this Split, they are the only team in this tier. On the one hand, the two 'GOATs' of League of Legends NA, Bjergson (MID) and Doublelift (ADC), are back for the third time, along with the talented rookie Busio (SUPP). Can these two veterans, on the other hand, compete with the current influx of talent in the LCS?

It will be interesting to see how 100T performs in the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split. Fans should keep a close eye on their matches as they can pull surprising and unexpected results.

C Tier-

CLG (Counter Logic Gaming) is the only team in this Split who has kept all five players. While they have in-form talented players like Dhokla (TOP) and Palafox (MID), who are expected to continue their good form, the team falls short when comparing the talents of other top teams in the league.

DIG (Dignitas) is the second team on this list, and the roaster changes besides Jensen (MID) don't seem that promising in general. Former LEC player Armut (TOP) is the new top laner on this roster, but his debut in the LCS is probably around his worst form as a top professional League of Legends player. Unless Armut (TOP) picks up good form, this roaster will likely be in mid-table.

GG (Golden Guardians) is the third team on this list and perhaps the weakest. The only way they can outperform is if River (JGL) and Gori (MID) end up having a splendid 2023 Spring Split, which is unlikely, considering the other talented roasters in the league.

Fans can expect CLG, DIG, and GG to be just about managing expectations but nothing out of the ordinary.

D Tier-

IMT (Immortals) is one of the teams in this tier competing with TSM for the weakest roster in the league. Even though they keep Revenge (TOP) and Kenvi (JGL), along with the introduction of the well-experienced Tactical (ADC), their roaster does fall short in terms of possibly finishing in the upper half of the bracket.

TSM (TeamSoloMid) is one of the teams in this tier, and straightaway, their fans can expect to be disappointed, yet again, as they quite comfortably have the weakest roster. Losing Spica (JGL) has significantly hindered their chances of finishing anywhere near the top half of the table.

With the current roaster of Solo (TOP), Bugi (JGL), Maple (MID), Neo (ADC), and Chime (SUPP), they are well expected to be the worst-performing team in the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split.

Fans can expect IMT and TSM to be the worst-performing teams to finish in the bottom two positions.

