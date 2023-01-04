5 midlaners to keep an eye out for at League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split

The 2023 League of Legends LCS Spring Split commencing on January 26 has fans excited to see their favorite professional players back in action. The 2023 North American league is packed with a plethora of rooster changes that are set to shake up the playing field.

The midlane rooster of LCS promises some entertaining games. This article will cover five of the best midlaners to look out for in the LCS 2023 Spring Split.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

5 best midlaners going into the 2023 League of Legends LCS Spring Split

1) Jensen - Dignitas

Jensen (Image via Riot Games)

One of the veteran midlaners in the North American League of Legends professional scene, the three-time LCS champion has moved on from Cloud-9 to his new team Dignitas. Fresh from winning the LCS 2022 Summer Split, Jensen has had quite a solid year.

With an impressive 57.9% winrate and 8.78 cs per minute in the 2022 League of Legends LCS Lock In tournament, he still has what it takes to compete at the very top of the LCS. A versatile and experienced player like Jensen is one of the best players to build a team around. It will be interesting to see how he leads Team Dignitas to glory this time around.

2) Palafox - Counter Logic Gaming

Palafox was one of the best midlaners in the recent LCS (Image via Riot Games)

Palafox may have failed to win the last split with CLG, but he certainly did not fail to impress with his individual performances.

With a 61.6% kill participation and 8.82 cs per minute in the 2022 League of Legends LCS Lock In tournament, Palafox only needs to hope for better luck in the upcoming Spring Split. He will certainly give every LCS midlaner a fair fight for the 2023 Spring Split title.

3) Bjergson - 100 Thieves

Bjergson is one of the more experienced players (Image via 100 Thieves)

A legend and icon of North American esports, Bjergson might not have initially enjoyed a fruitful comeback to the League of Legends. However, after his switch to the 100 Thieves, fans cannot help but wonder why Bjergson and 100 Thieves are so underrated.

The midlane-jungle duo of Closer and Bjergson is definitely one of the best pairings to look out for during the 2023 Summer Split. He also managed an impressive 74.5 winrate with a respectable 8.79 cs per minute in the 2022 League of Legends LCS Lock In tournament.

4) VicLa - FlyQuest

VicLa has a unique playstyle (Image via Riot Games)

With the prodigal VicLa on their side, FlyQuest have built a fearsome roster for the 2023 League of Legends LCS Spring Split. The 2022 LCK Rookie of the year has landed on North American soil to claim the number one spot. Fans can expect him to lead FlyQuest to impressive heights in this upcoming split.

VicLa has a unique playstyle and will definitely give every midlaner in the league a run for their money. A matchup between VicLa and jojopyun should be one of the highlights in the upcoming Spring Split.

With an insane 62.5% winrate, 9 cs per minute, and 71% kill participation in the 2022 League of Legends LCK tournament, VicLa is going to be a force to be reckoned with.

5) jojopyun - Evil Geniuses

jojopyun is a polarizing figure in the game's community (Image via Riot Games)

One of the most controversial players in the entirety of the LCS, jojopyun is certainly a young man who is full of confidence. Love him or hate him, he's the type of player that keeps the League of Legends professional scene entertaining and engaging.

jojopyun is just 18 years old, but he's not afraid to make bold choices in games and lead his team. With an impressive 75% winrate, 8.91 cs per minute, and 65.7% kill participation in the 2022 LCS Season Lock In tournament, jojopyun is on a mission to silence haters.

