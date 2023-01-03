Guide to Evelynn Jungle in League of Legends Season 13

In League of Legends Season 13, Evelynn will be among the few jungle champions who will take over the Summoner's Rift. She is the kind of champion who likes to take her time to reach her Level 6 power spike. However, thanks to pre-season changes in the jungle role, she has become one of the most viable champions.

Evelynn was a situational pick in the earlier seasons of League of Legends. This was primarily due to her weak early game and being oppressed by early/mid-game meta champions in previous seasons.

Champions like Graves, Khazik, and Rengar would clear two jungle camps and invade her, knowing they would most likely win the duel. But everything has changed as scaling jungle champions like her can farm safely and not be worried about getting invaded every game.

Jungling in Season 13 of League of Legends has become an entirely different experience. This is one of the best times to play Evelynn if she is the kind of champion that suits the playstyle.

Runes, item build, and gameplay guide for Evelynn in League of Legends Season 13

Season 13 of League of Legends should continue to see the rise of champions like Evelynn, just like her state in the pre-season.

A 52.18% win rate, 5.1% pick rate, and 10.9% ban rate in platinum rank and above indicate that solo queue players are afraid of getting one-shot by the infamous one-shot queen. A scaling mid-late game champion like her performing this well is always scary for every League of Legends player, especially an attack-damage-carry (ADC) player.

Runes

Evelynn's primary rune path (Image via Riot Games)

Primary Rune (Domination):

Electrocute, Sudden Impact, Eyeball Collection, Relentless Hunter

Secondary Rune (Sorcery):

Absolute Focus, Gathering Storm

Electrocute as the primary rune coupled with either Sorcery or Inspiration as the secondary rune is best advised, depending on the enemy team composition and the lane match-up. Sorcery is the secondary rune in the majority of cases.

Electrocute provides the potential to burst enemies efficiently, regardless of them being an ADC or a Tank/Bruser. Sorcery secondary (Absolute Focus and Gathering Storm) provides great scaling potential, making them a viable rune choice.

Optional rune choice for Evelynn (Image via Riot Games)

Primary Rune (Domination):

Electrocute, Sudden Impact, Eyeball Collection, Relentless Hunter

Secondary Rune (Inspiration):

Future's Market, Cosmic Insight

Opting for Inspiration as secondary is entirely viable in certain match-ups, but it is not ideal against scaling champions.

Itemization and Pet Smite

Itemization on Evelynn is straightforward as the build is targeted towards being a fully magic-penetration/AP burst damage build.

Buying a dark seal after first base is advised for players with moderate-advanced experience with the champion. After that, building Hextech Rocketbelt as the mythic and upgrading the Dark Seal to Mejai’s Soulstealer is the best way to snowball towards mid-late game (Upgrading Mejai’s Soulstealer is optional).

Dark Seal (Core Item)

Sorcerer’s Shoes (Core Boots)

Hextech Rocketbelt (Core Mythic)

Dark Seal>Mejai’s Soulstealer (Upgrading not advised if early game is compromised)

Death Cap (Core Item)

Void Staff

Shadowflame

Blue Pet/Smite (Gustwalker Hatchling) is Evelynn's best starting jungle item (in most cases) due to the movement speed allowed after entering a brush or killing a monster.

Dueling and chasing are big aspects of any League of Legends jungle champion, so in certain instances, Red Pet/Smite (Scorchclaw Pup) is best suited as it slows and damages the enemy, which can prove beneficial in a crucial 1v1 duel.

