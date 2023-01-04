League of Legends 2023 Spring Split marks the beginning of the new competitive season, where the top teams from North America will battle it out for a chance to be crowned champions. It will feature intense matchups, skilled players, and exciting moments that fans won't want to miss.

Whether you're a seasoned player or new to League of Legends, the LCS 2023 Spring Split is sure to have something for everyone, as this is probably the most talent ever seen in the LCS North American league.

The toplane player line-up is mostly the same as the last Split, along with a few noticeable changes, but it should be interesting to see how these players battle it to become the champion.

With all that in mind, this article will cover the five best toplaners at the League of Legends 2023 LCS Spring Split.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

5 best toplaners at League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split

1) Dhokla- CLG (Counter Logic Gaming)

Dhokla was among the best toplaners in the 2022 Spring Split of LCS. (Image via Riot Games)

CLG academy prodigy Dhokla is coming into this Spring Split after an impressive LCS 2022 Summer Split. Voted as the NA Academy's Most Valuable Prospect (2022 Spring), he is expected to continue his impressive form.

After displaying a dominant style of play in the laning phase, Dhokla was the ultimate carry-top for CLG that every team seeks in the current League of Legends meta.

With an impressive 61.1% win rate, 8.82 cs per minute, and a respectable 52.2% kill participation in the League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split, it will certainly be compelling to see how Dhokla performs after his impressive debut season.

2) Impact- FLY (FlyQuest)

Impact brings his veteran experience and leadership to FLY. (Image via Riot Games)

Joining the insanely talented roaster of FLY is the illustrious toplaner himself, Impact. The entirety of 2022 might have been a disappointing season for him and TSM in the LCS, but his switch does promise an imposing season ahead.

Impact is a veteran League of Legends player often known for his consistency and experience. Combining his traits with an explosive FLY roaster, he could reach 'GOAT' status in the LCS in this upcoming Spring Split.

With a respectable 8.22 cs per minute and 63.1% kill participation in the League of Legends LCS 2022 Season, Impact is expected to bounce back and lead his team to glory.

3) Fudge- C9 (Cloud 9)

Fudge is known for clutching games due to the 'Fudge Factor'. (Image via Riot Games)

The ultimate toplane trash-talking king of LCS, LS's prodigal student, Fudge is coming into this Split after a fruitful LCS 2022 Summer Split as he lifted his first LCS trophy.

With a respectable 57.9% win rate, 8.71 cs per minute, and 63.3% kill participation in the LCS 2022 Season, it will be interesting to see how Fudge performs in the LCS 2023 Spring Split with other teams getting stronger overall.

CLG vs C9 should be one of the games to watch out for, as Dhokla vs Fudge will be a fascinating battle on the toplane.

4) Ssumday- EG (Evil Genisues)

Ssumday is the ultimate toplane carry player. (Image via Riot Games)

Ssumday might have failed to win the 2022 LCS Summer Split, but he did not disappoint. The former 100T franchise player is going into the 2023 Spring Split with a mission to finally lift the LCS trophy.

At 100T, Ssumday was almost close to glory in the 2022 LCS Summer Split, but the level of dominance that he can assert with players like Inspired, Jojopyun, and Danny has made EG one of the title contenders for the 2023 LCS Spring Split.

With a respectable 8.13 cs per minute and 63.6% kill participation in the 2022 season, Ssumday is expected to lead EG and fight for the LCS 2023 Spring Split trophy. Don't be surprised if he is in the finals yet again.

5) Summit- TL (Team Liquid)

Summit is back to dominate the other LCS toplaners (Image via Riot Games)

Making his return to LCS is the ultimate toplane carry Summit. The 2022 Spring Split winner is expected to dominate toplane. With League of Legends 2022 World Champion, Pyosik, joining TL, this toplane-jungle duo will be one of the strongest in the entire league.

With an impressive 58.3% win rate, 8.48 cs per minute, and 60.4% kill participation in the League of Legends LPL 2022 Summer Split with FPX, Summit is expected to be one of the best toplaners in the upcoming event.

EG vs TL should be one of the games to watch as Ssumday vs Summit will be a fascinating battle on the toplane.

